TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet

A TikTok user experienced a new low when she discovered a bag of Funyuns contained only one onion-flavored chip. The video went viral with many other users claiming to be victims.

Representative image Photo: X
Americans have grown used to "shrinkflation"—paying more for less of their favorite foods and drinks—but one Funyuns fan experienced a new low. Tatiana, known as @tatianaaaatt on TikTok, shared her disappointment after discovering that a bag of her favorite snack contained just one onion-flavored chip. Her video quickly went viral, amassing 1.2 million views and numerous sympathetic comments.

In the video, Tatiana calls out Frito-Lay, the company behind Funyuns, expressing her frustration: "So, someone from Frito-Lay, you need to be fired. I bought this yesterday from Walmart." She had purchased a 42-count multipack of Frito-Lay Snack Chips from Walmart, only to find one bag nearly empty.

Tatiana demonstrated the lightness of the package by shaking it before opening it to reveal the lone chip. The video's caption reads, "@Frito-Lay, please send me some chips, lmao. Cause who works there did that?"

Thousands of viewers commented, sharing their outrage and humor. One user joked, "Even the crumbs are missing. And as expensive as chips are these days!" Another added, "I'd rather it be empty than have just one single chip." Many demanded an investigation into the issue.

Tatiana showing the empty bag. Photo: TikTok
info_icon

Frito-Lay responded to the viral incident, pledging to resolve the situation. "We’re working to get in touch with Tatiana to make this right," a Frito-Lay representative told TODAY.com. "No one is ever happy with just one Funyun — our teams will get to the bottom of how this happened so consumers receive the quality and value they expect every time, with every bag."

Tatiana's experience is not unique. Earlier this year, a Reddit user posted a clip showing a nearly empty bag of Doritos, containing just one chip and a crumb. He remarked, "There you go ladies and gentlemen, an ounce of chips. Bags of chips can’t get any smaller."

