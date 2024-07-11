United States

Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 87th birthday with a sweet deal: get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 87 cents when you purchase any dozen at regular price on July 12. Plus, enjoy additional July promotions like free doughnuts and iced coffee for rewards members.

Krispy Kreme Birthday Reward
Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With 87 Cents Donuts Deal Photo: Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is marking its 87th birthday on Friday, July 12 with a special offer for its customers. On July 12, customers who buy any dozen doughnuts at the regular price can get an Original Glazed dozen for just 87 cents. This deal is available for up to two dozen when purchased in-store or through the drive-thru, and one dozen when ordered online for pickup or delivery.

To redeem the offer online, customers can use the code BDAY, Krispy Kreme announced on Tuesday.

“Treating our fans on our birthday is a long-time tradition,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a news release.

History of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme was established in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph. Initially, he sold doughnuts to grocery stores, but they became so popular that Rudolph cut a hole in an outside wall to sell his Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk.

Krispy Kreme July Deals: Free doughnuts, Iced coffee two days a week

Krispy Kreme is offering even more deals in July. Members of the Krispy Kreme rewards loyalty program can enjoy a free doughnut every Tuesday and a free iced coffee every Friday with any purchase throughout the month, according to the company.

To participate in Krispy Kreme's July giveaway promotion, which includes free doughnuts on Tuesdays and free iced coffee on Fridays, you need to be a member of the rewards program. You can sign up by downloading the Krispy Kreme app or by creating an account on the company's website.

Simply make any purchase to receive the Tuesday and Friday freebies.

Krispy Kreme Kit Kat doughnuts

Following the first week of July's Star Spangled Sweetness doughnut giveaway, rewards members can select their free doughnut on Tuesday, July 9, from Krispy Kreme's Kit Kat Collection. The options include the Kit Kat Crunch Doughnut, Kit Kat Cookie Dream Doughnut, and the Kit Kat Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut.

Initially introduced in April, the Kit Kat doughnuts will be available only during the week of July 8.

The free doughnuts for the remaining Tuesdays in July will be announced on Krispy Kreme's social media accounts and website throughout the month.

