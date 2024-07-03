United States

These Will Be Busiest Routes On The Fourth Of July | Best and Worst Times To Drive This Week

On July 4, 2024, America celebrates its 250th birthday, resulting in a record-breaking 70.9 million travelers. This week is expected to be the busiest ever. Here are some tips for your Independence Week road trip.

America will be celebrating its 250th birthday on 4th July 2024. So, the roads are going to be busy as a record-breaking number of 70.9 million travelers are projected to be going on a trip.

Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said, “With summer vacations in full swing and the flexibility of remote work, more Americans are taking extended trips around Independence Day. We anticipate this July 4 week will be the busiest ever with an additional 5.7 million people traveling compared to 2019.”

An estimated 5.74 million people will fly to their destinations, a 7% increase from 2023, partly due to slightly cheaper domestic airfare this year. Around 2.8 million more people will travel by car than last year, totaling 60.6 million travelers. Hertz reports that cities like Dallas, Los Angeles, Denver, and San Francisco are seeing the highest rental car demand.

What is the best time to drive for Fourth of July week?

As with most holiday travel, starting early is key to avoiding traffic. Here’s a quick tip on the best times to hit the road:

Departure: Leave before noon on July 3 and 4.

Return: Depart before 11 a.m. on July 7 and after 7 p.m. on July 8.

What are the worst times to drive for Fourth of July week?

Expect the heaviest traffic on Wednesday, July 3, and Sunday, July 7, according to Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. "Road trips over the holiday week could take up to 67% longer than normal," Pishue said.

Here are the worst times to be on the road:

July 3 and 4: Avoid traveling between 2 pm and 7 pm

July 5: The worst traffic will be from 11 am to 4 pm

July 6: The worst time to travel is between 10:30 am and 2:30 pm

July 7: Avoid driving between 2 pm and 8 pm

Pishue also advises monitoring 511 services, local news, and traffic apps for the latest road conditions.

What will be the peak congestion times during Fourth of the July week?

Here are some of the worst routes, days, and times for travel in major cities:

1. Birmingham to Atlanta via I-20 E on July 7 at 6:30 pm

Estimated travel time: 3 hours 36 minutes (42% increased travel time)

2. Boston to Hyannis via Pilgrim Hwy S on July 4 at 1:45 pm

Estimated travel time: 1 hour 51 minutes (31% increased travel time)

3. Fort Collins to Denver via I-25 S on July 8 at 2:45 pm

Estimated travel time:  1 hour 37 minutes (56% increased travel time)

4. San Antonio to Houston via I-10 E on July 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Estimated travel time: 3 hours 48 minutes (41% increased travel time)

5. Bakersfield to Los Angeles via I-5 S on July 8 at 2:15 pm

Estimated travel time: 1 hour 47 minutes (29% increased travel time)

6. Jersey Shore to New York via Garden State Pkwy N on July 7 at 2:15 pm

Estimated travel time: 1 hour 25 minutes (40% increased travel time)

7.San Francisco to Monterey via Santa Cruz Hwy S on July 2 at 5:45 pm

Estimated travel time: 2 hours 31 minutes (19% increased travel time)

8. Ellensburg to Seattle via I-90 E on July 7 at 4:30 pm

Estimated travel time: 2 hours 19 minutes (35% increased travel time)

9. Baltimore to Washington via Balt/Wash Pkwy S on July 8 at 3:15 pm

Estimated travel time: 1 hour 1 minute (67% increased travel time)

Travelers should plan accordingly to avoid the worst of the traffic and ensure a smoother journey during this busy holiday week.

