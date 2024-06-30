Record-Breaking Air Travel Expected For Independence Day Holiday Week: TSA

As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, the skies are set to witness unprecedented levels of air travel. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and AAA are forecasting record numbers of passengers during this holiday period, underscoring a remarkable rebound in travel demand following the pandemic.
AAA projects an astonishing 5.74 million air travellers from June 29 to July 7, marking a 6.8% increase from last year and a significant 12.3% surge compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. "Airports will be bustling throughout the week. AAA advises travellers to arrive at least 2 hours early, reserve parking in advance, and opt for carry-on luggage to save time and money," the organisation recommended.
TSA expects to screen over 32 million passengers from June 27 to July 8, with June 28 anticipated to be the peak day, surpassing 3 million passengers screened for the first time in a single day. TSA Administrator David Pekoske assured travellers of readiness, aiming for wait times of 10 minutes or less for TSA PreCheck members and 30 minutes or less for regular screening lines.
Surge In Transatlantic Flights And New Domestic Routes
The surge in travel isn’t confined to domestic routes; a robust summer is expected for North American-European travel. According to OAG's latest report, scheduled flights between the continents will reach a record 140,000 this summer, up 6% from last year and 8.5% higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The favourable exchange rates have fueled increased U.S. tourist traffic to Europe, prompting airlines to expand services.
Domestically, United Airlines is set to launch new service from San Francisco International to Montreal on July 1, enhancing connectivity between the U.S. and Canada. Mexican carrier Viva Aerobus also joins the fray with new flights from Oakland to Monterrey starting July 1, catering to growing demand for travel options.
Airline Adjustments And Lounge Expansions
As travel patterns evolve, airlines are adjusting their schedules to meet demand. Aeromexico plans to trim some Bay Area frequencies starting mid-August, while Delta, Austrian Airlines, and others announce new international routes and expansions to capitalise on the summer travel surge.
In the realm of airport amenities, TSA's partnership with Clear is expanding PreCheck enrollment services to major California airports, including San Francisco International, San Jose International, and Sacramento International. This move aims to streamline security procedures and enhance the travel experience for frequent flyers.
For premium travellers, new lounge openings are setting new standards in luxury travel experiences. Delta recently inaugurated its first Delta One lounge at New York JFK, boasting exclusive amenities such as fine dining, spa treatments, and personalised services tailored for Delta One and premium passengers.