From 'Yankee Doodle' To 'Home Of The Brave': The Stories Behind July 4th Expressions

3. ‘Home Of The Brave’

The phrase "Home of the Brave" resonates deeply in "The Star-Spangled Banner," the national anthem of the United States. Francis Scott Key, inspired by the resilience of American soldiers during the War of 1812, penned a poem titled "Defence of Fort McHenry." Witnessing the bombardment of Fort McHenry, Key was moved by the sight of the American flag still standing the next morning. His poem, set to music, became our national anthem in 1931.