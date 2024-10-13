United States

SpaceX’s Starship Set For Ambitious Fifth Flight Today Today | Key Details

SpaceX's breakthrough project is all set for the launch of its fifth test flight on October 13 from its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX starship fifth test flight
SpaceX's Starship is set for its fifth test flight on Sunday. Photo: X/SpaceX
SpaceX is gearing up for another test flight of its ambitious Starship after receiving approval from the US air safety regulators. The launch is scheduled for Sunday from its Boca Chica facility in Texas.

The mission aims at the return of the booster portion from space and attempt to land upright. The Starship is the most powerful rocket system ever constructed and is a breakthrough in the quest for reusable space travel and interplanetary exploration.

Starship test flight launch details

The launch is set to take place from SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas at 7 am CT (5:30 pm IST) on Sunday. The liftoff is expected during a 30-minute window opening.  The mission will feature the Super Heavy rocket booster, standing 232 feet tall (71 meters), topped with the uncrewed Starship spacecraft. 

The company has been gearing up for this event for several months, conducting extensive pre-launch tests, including static fire tests of the Raptor engines. According to SpaceX, "This demonstration mission is on track to include an ambitious attempt to maneuver the Super Heavy booster back to a gargantuan landing structure after it burns through most of its fuel and breaks away from the upper Starship spacecraft."

One of the most ambitious aspects of this mission is the effort to catch the Super Heavy booster with what SpaceX has dubbed "chopsticks." After burning through most of its fuel, the booster will detach from the Starship and attempt to maneuver into position for this midair capture. As SpaceX CEO Elon Musk described, “We’re not breaking physics, so success is one of the possible outcomes here.”

Meanwhile, the Starship spacecraft will continue its flight independently, utilizing its six onboard engines and practicing a landing maneuver over the Indian Ocean. SpaceX does not plan to recover the Starship from this flight, with Musk noting, “We’ll be focusing on the Super Heavy for this mission.”

To aid in the recovery of the Super Heavy booster, SpaceX has constructed a specialized tower named "Mechazilla." This structure features massive metal arms designed to catch the booster in midair, representing a significant departure from the landing legs used on the Falcon 9. Musk has compared it to a “metallic Godzilla,” signifying its impressive scale and functionality.

Mechazilla, as Musk envisions, will allow for rapid turnaround times, potentially enabling launches within 30 minutes after recovery. “Imagine a world where we can turn around a rocket as quickly as we refuel an airplane,” he said.

Previous test flights

Beginning in 2019 with the Starhopper's brief hop tests, SpaceX has progressed to integrated test flights. Previous test flights of Starship prototypes have encountered several failures including issues like the loss of heat shield tiles, which can compromise landing maneuvers.

The inaugural test launch in April 2023 ended in an explosion shortly after liftoff, but SpaceX viewed this as a learning opportunity.  “We embrace failure as a part of the design process. Each explosion teaches us something new,” Musk said. 

SpaceX used critical data from each failed test flight to improve the design and functionality of subsequent models.

The fourth test flight in June showed marked improvements, with the booster and spacecraft successfully practicing landing maneuvers.

Challenges faced 

As past test flights outlined several issues which can compromise landing maneuvers, SpaceX has since invested in improvement. "We’ve spent over 12,000 hours reworking.....and we’re confident in the improvements,” a SpaceX spokesperson noted.

SpaceX has also faced scrutiny from environmental groups and regulatory agencies regarding the impact of its testing and launch activities on local wildlife and communities. The upcoming launch follows a contentious relationship between SpaceX and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said, “The delays stemmed from concerns regarding safety and environmental compliance.” However, the astronautics company has publicly denied these claims, saying, “We are operating within the legal framework and have maintained all necessary permits.” 

What is the Starship?

Starship is a fully reusable spacecraft developed by SpaceX, intended for missions ranging from satellite delivery to human space travel. Its design emphasizes efficiency and adaptability, making it a versatile vehicle for various space missions.

 Key Features of Starship

 1. Fully reusable system: Starship is designed to be fully reusable, which significantly reduces the cost of access to space. Both the spacecraft and its booster, the Super Heavy, are engineered to return to Earth and be refurbished for subsequent flights.

 2. Capacity: Starship can carry over 100 metric tons of cargo to low Earth orbit (LEO). This capacity allows it to transport satellites, supplies for the International Space Station (ISS), and even crews for lunar or Martian missions.

 3. Crew accommodations: The spacecraft is equipped with spacious cabins to accommodate up to 100 passengers. It features life support systems that can sustain human life during long-duration missions, making it suitable for future colonization efforts.

 4. Advanced propulsion system: Starship utilizes Raptor engines powered by liquid methane and liquid oxygen (methalox). This propulsion system offers high efficiency and allows for in-situ resource utilization on Mars, where methane can be produced from local resources.

 5. Heat shield technology: To endure the intense heat during reentry, Starship is fitted with advanced heat shield tiles made of heat-resistant materials. This technology is crucial for ensuring the safety of both crew and cargo during atmospheric reentry.

Elon Musk’s futuristic vision

SpaceX head Elon Musk envisions a future where “the rapid reusability of rocket components will significantly reduce the costs of access to space,” allowing for more frequent missions. SpaceX’s long-term goals also include using Starship to transport NASA astronauts to the lunar surface as part of the Artemis III mission by 2026. The company has secured contracts worth nearly $4 billion to facilitate this mission. 

Ultimately, the aim is to send humans to Mars, making rapid reusability of rocket components a critical factor in achieving these objectives.

"Every flight brings us closer to being a multi-planetary species," Musk claimed.

