Report: ChatGPT Consumes Electricity Equivalent To 17,000 Average US Households Daily

The increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has led to a surge in their energy consumption, sparking concerns about their environmental impact.

Recent reports shed light on the staggering amount of electricity consumed by AI systems, raising questions about sustainability and resource management.

According to findings published by The New Yorker, OpenAI's widely-used chatbot, ChatGPT, is estimated to consume over half a million kilowatt-hours of electricity daily to handle approximately 200 million requests. To put this into perspective, the average American household utilizes around 29 kilowatt-hours per day.

Comparing these figures reveals that ChatGPT's energy usage surpasses that of an average household by more than 17 thousand times.

The implications become even more alarming when considering potential future scenarios. If large tech companies like Google were to integrate generative AI technology into every search, it could lead to an annual electricity consumption of approximately 29 billion kilowatt-hours. This surpasses the yearly energy consumption of entire countries like Kenya, Guatemala, and Croatia.