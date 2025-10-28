UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Table-Toppers USA Face Bottom-Placed UAE

UAE Vs United States Live Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023–27: Hello and welcome to our live blog for the UAE vs USA clash on Tuesday, October 28, at the Dubai International Stadium. The USA come into this match sitting first on the ICC CWC League 2 points table with 15 wins and 6 losses, riding high after a dominant 106-run victory over Nepal. UAE, meanwhile, are placed at the bottom of the table with just 3 wins from 16 games and will be desperate to turn things around on home soil and put a stop to the Americans’ winning run.
United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra(c), Alishan Sharafu, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Zahid Ali, Junaid Siddique, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Shahdad, Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Irfan
United States of America Squad: Smit Patel(w), Andries Gous, Monank Patel(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Yasir Mohammad, Juanoy Drysdale
UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Live Streaming
In India, fans can stream the UAE Vs United States cricket match live on the FanCode app and website. In Nepal, the match will be available on Kantipur Max TV. In the United States, the NEP vs USA cricket match can be watched on Willow TV.
Also, all matches of the CWC League 2 will be streamed live on ICC.tv.