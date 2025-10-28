UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Table-Toppers USA Face Bottom-Placed UAE

UAE Vs United States Live Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023–27: Hello and welcome to our live blog for the UAE vs USA clash on Tuesday, October 28, at the Dubai International Stadium. The USA come into this match sitting first on the ICC CWC League 2 points table with 15 wins and 6 losses, riding high after a dominant 106-run victory over Nepal. UAE, meanwhile, are placed at the bottom of the table with just 3 wins from 16 games and will be desperate to turn things around on home soil and put a stop to the Americans’ winning run.