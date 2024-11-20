Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1

“Are you worn out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities? It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia,” asks the of Ollolai, an Italian village in Sardinia, Italy.
Following President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US election, this village has launched a "Live in Ollolai" initiative, offering homes for as little as 1 euro (about $1.06) to attract Americans seeking refuge.
Located in Sardinia's picturesque countryside, Ollolai promises a tranquil lifestyle amidst ancient traditions. "Ollolai is the perfect destination to reconnect, recharge, and embrace a new way of life," the website states.
There are three housing options available to Americans:
Free Temporary Housing: Digital nomads can secure temporary accommodations.
1-Euro Homes: Properties requiring renovation are available for roughly 1 euro.
Move-In Ready Homes: Prices start at 100,000 euros (approximately $105,000).
In the United States, the average home price is $359,099, according to real estate online marketplace Zillow. Furthermore, rising interest rates and insurance costs can price millions of Americans out of homeownership.
The Ollolai website does not list holding a US passport as a requirement; however, Mayor Francesco Columbu told CNN that US citizens will be prioritised over applicants of other nationalities.
“Of course, we can’t specifically mention the name of one US president who just got elected, but we all know that he’s the one from whom many Americans want to get away from now and leave the country,” Mayor Columbu said.
“We have specifically created this website now to meet US post-elections relocation needs. The first edition of our digital nomad scheme which launched last year was already solely for Americans.”
Know About Ollolai
Ollolai is located in the heart of the Italian island, surrounded by mountains and lush forests. Situated almost 1,000 metres above sea level on the slopes of Mount Santu Basili, Ollolai boasts a Mediterranean climate with mild, rainy winters and hot, windy summers.
This remote community has a of just over 1,000 residents and has long been seeking to persuade foreigners to relocate due to increasing depopulation over the past several decades.
From 1981 to 2024, Ollolai's population decreased from 2,013 to 1,162. Many have left due to economic challenges, resulting in a population decline of roughly 50 percent.
The 2024 US election could provide Ollolai with an opportunity to attract American residents wishing to leave the country due to President Trump's second term.
This isn't the first time Ollolai has offered expats affordable accommodations. Last year, the village introduced a digital nomad program in which a small number of qualifying remote workers received "almost free" accommodations in exchange for community contributions. According to a news release from August 2024, more than 18,000 people applied for the program.
"It is certainly not thought to solve serious problems such as depopulation, but it is a way to break down barriers, bring different knowledge and experiences into the community and make the territory known," the release said.