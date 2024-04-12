Netflix's 'Scoop' Sparks Controversy: Outrage Over Prince Andrew's 'Unnecessary' Moment In Film

Netflix viewers are expressing outrage over what they see as an "unnecessary" moment in the film "Scoop" about Prince Andrew. The movie recounts the notorious Newsnight interview from 2019 where the royal sought to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein. While the film includes various noteworthy scenes, such as depicting the tower of teddy bears allegedly on Prince Andrew's bed at Buckingham Palace, many viewers, including Newsnight host Emily Maitlis, believe one particular moment could have been omitted.
After the Newsnight interview is filmed and about to be aired on BBC Two, there's a scene where Prince Andrew begins to watch it but decides to take a bath instead. As he tries to relax, he hears the reaction to the interview through his mobile phone repeatedly pinging in another room. Exiting the bath, the camera then shows his bare bum from behind.
“Did we really need to see Prince Andrew’s bare a***?” queried many viewers, echoed by journalist Rob Lownie who remarked, “Rufus Sewell is very good; the writing is very self-regarding; showing Prince Andrew‘s bum is very unnecessary.”
Sewell addressed the scene, disclosing that he wore a prosthetic posterior for the portrayal.
"Scoop" can be streamed on Netflix presently. The movie is adapted from a memoir by Sam McAlister, the former Newsnight producer responsible for arranging the interview with Prince Andrew.
Written by Peter Moffat and Geoff Bussetil, "Scoop" features a cast that includes Keeley Hawes, Romola Garai, and Connor Swindles, known for his role in "Sex Education."
Prime Video is developing a competing project centered on Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview, with the endorsement of Maitlis. In contrast to Sewell and Anderson, Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson are set to portray the main characters in this adaptation.