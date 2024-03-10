Man Arrested After Car Crashes Into Buckingham Palace Gates

The British police arrested a man on Saturday after his car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace in London.
According to reports, the statement by the London police read, "Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to the hospital. There were no reports of any injuries."
London police have also informed that they are currently investigating in order to determine the details of the situation.
Buckingham Palace has reportedly confirmed that none of the members of the royal family were injured during the incident, as they were all inside the residence when it occurred.
It has also been verified that efforts are being made to repair the gates that were damaged.
Videos were taken of the police interacting with the accused and asking him to kneel down with his hands on the back and cooperate with them.
According to media reports an eye witness reportedly said, “I heard a loud bang, and I looked over and the car had crashed into Buckingham Palace. Police were on the scene pretty quickly – and they got the man out and arrested him.”
Buckingham Palace serves as the official home and administrative center for the British monarch, situated in the City of Westminster, England.
It has historically been the primary residence for the current monarchs of the United Kingdom.