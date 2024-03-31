‘Scoop’: Rufus Sewell, Billie Piper, Gillian Anderson, & Other Celebs Attend The London Premiere

Prateek Sur
Billie Piper poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Scoop’ in London. For the unversed, ‘Scoop’ is a British biographical drama film.
Gillian Anderson poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Scoop’ in London. ‘Scoop’ is a dramatic retelling of the process of securing the 2019 BBC television interview of Prince Andrew by presenter and journalist Emily Maitlis and the production team at BBC Two news and current affairs programme Newsnight.
Romola Garai poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Scoop’ in London. The film is an adaptation by Peter Moffat of former Newsnight editor Sam McAlister’s book ‘Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews’. Romola Garai plays Esme Wren in the film.
Gillian Anderson and Billie Piper react as they pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Scoop’ in London. Gillian Anderson plays Emily Maitlis and Billie Piper plays Sam McAlister.
Rufus Sewell poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Scoop’ in London. He plays Prince Andrew in the film.
Rufus Sewell, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper and Gillian Anderson pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Scoop’ in London. ‘Scoop’ revolves around the behind-the-scenes story of the women who negotiated with the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the ‘scoop of the decade’ that was the public catalyst for the downfall of Prince Andrew.
This aforementioned television interview focused on Prince Andrew’s relationship with the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of Prince Andrew’s sexual assault of a minor which Prince Andrew denies and in early 2022 settled out of court for a £12 million settlement. Here, Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Scoop’ in London.
The aforementioned interview was later described as less a car crash than ‘a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion’. Here Billie Piper signs autographs for fans upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Scoop’ in London.