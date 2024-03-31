‘Scoop’: Rufus Sewell, Billie Piper, Gillian Anderson, & Other Celebs Attend The London Premiere

Rufus Sewell, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper & Gillian Anderson

Rufus Sewell, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper and Gillian Anderson pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘Scoop’ in London. ‘Scoop’ revolves around the behind-the-scenes story of the women who negotiated with the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the ‘scoop of the decade’ that was the public catalyst for the downfall of Prince Andrew.