‘Scoop’ On Netflix Movie Review: Rufus Sewell’s Terrific Act As Prince Andrew Thrown Down The Drain By Some Terrible Filmmaking

Philip Martin tries to play so safe with the direction that you’re left feeling is this just a propaganda vehicle? Philip Martin doesn’t end up getting into the nitty gritties of the instances that happened. He could have very easily made the film into a thriller where the audience would have been constantly on the edge of their seats thinking, do they or do they not get the interview eventually. I know it’s based on real life and people would already know that the interview happened. But to be able to give the audience that thrill of being in the shoes of the characters who were actually running pillar to post to get that coveted interview would have been nice. Playing the narrative so safely makes you just wonder, are the makers trying to whitewash something or someone’s persona?