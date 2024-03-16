Model & Actor Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles House Catches Fire, Completely Destroyed

The home of renowned model and actor Cara Delevingne in Los Angeles was engulfed in fire, leaving it completely destroyed. According to Nicholas Prange, spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, one firefighter was hospitalized in fair condition with unspecified injuries, while another individual from the house suffered minor smoke inhalation.
Delevingne, currently starring in a production of "Cabaret" on London's West End, took to Instagram to address the incident after TMZ reported that the burning house in the Studio City neighborhood belonged to her. Fortunately, she was not present at the time of the fire.
Firefighters responded to the scene to find heavy flames at the rear of the two-story house, which ultimately destroyed a room and extended to the attic. Once ensuring the safety of all occupants, firefighters adopted a defensive strategy as the roof collapsed. It took over two hours to fully extinguish the blaze.
In a subsequent Instagram post, Delevingne expressed gratitude to the firefighters and everyone who offered assistance. She also shared her heartbreak over the incident, particularly concerning her two cats, though she later confirmed they were unharmed.
The house, featured in a 2021 profile in Architectural Digest, boasted playful additions, including a costume room, a bathroom dedicated to David Bowie, poker and billiard rooms, and even a ball pit. Delevingne had previously shared her fondness for the ball pit, describing it as a remedy for a bad day.
Delevingne's representatives have yet to respond to requests for comment, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The 31-year-old British-born Delevingne gained fame as a fashion model in the early 2010s before transitioning into acting. Her notable film credits include "Suicide Squad" (2016) and "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" (2017). She also appeared in television series like Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" (2022) and FX's "American Horror Story" (2023).