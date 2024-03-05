Check Out Top Artworks Sold At Frieze Los Angeles 2024!

Million-Dollar Masterpieces and Top Sales

The fair witnessed a flurry of significant sales, with several artworks soaring past the million-dollar mark. Among the most notable transactions were:

Gladstone Gallery: Richard Serra's monumental drawing "Pamuk" (2009) fetched a staggering $2 million, demonstrating the enduring market value of established blue-chip artists.

Thaddaeus Ropac: Robert Longo's "Untitled (Julien)" (2016) sold for $1.6 million, while Anselm Kiefer's "Sag mir, wo die Blumen sind" (2012/2022) garnered €1.3 million ($1.4 million), highlighting the continued demand for these artists' powerful and thought-provoking works.

Pace Gallery: Robert Longo's "Untitled (Dry Palm)" (2023) found a new home for $700,000, solidifying his position as a leading contemporary artist.

Lisson Gallery: Anish Kapoor's captivating sculpture "Mipa 5 Light to Prussian Blue Satin" (2023) was acquired for a remarkable £675,000 ($856,580), showcasing the unwavering fascination with Kapoor's innovative and visually striking creations.

David Zwirner: Three paintings by the highly sought-after artist Joe Bradley sold for impressive prices within the range of $300,000–$450,000 each, reflecting the strong market demand for his vibrant and expressive works.

Hauser & Wirth: An Ed Clark painting drew significant interest and was acquired for $950,000, while Frank Bowling's captivating "Fishes, Wishes in Summertime Blue" (2016) found a new owner for $800,000, demonstrating the enduring appreciation for these artists' contributions to the contemporary art landscape.