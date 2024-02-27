Check Out LA's Iconic Under-the-Radar Art Gems This Frieze Week

5. Mercedes Dorame at Oxy Arts

Artist and photographer Mercedes Dorame uses her lens to explore cultural histories within nature at Oxy Arts. "Where Sky Touches Water" showcases the captivating landscapes of Limuw (Santa Cruz Island) and Pimugna (Catalina Island) through breathtaking photographs and sculptures. Dorame's evocative framing and hyper-saturated details invite viewers to slow down and appreciate the beauty and complexity of the natural world.

When: Through April 20

Where: 4757 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90042