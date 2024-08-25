LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why

The KFC outlet at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has earned the dubious distinction of being the worst KFC in the United States, according to a recent analysis by Fast Company. The review, which assessed Google Maps feedback from KFC customers nationwide, highlighted significant issues with this particular location.
Customer reviews paint a grim picture of the LAX KFC, with one review describing the experience as “sad” and criticizing the staff for being “very rude” and the menu as “poor and overpriced.” The review further laments, “Avoid if you can. Messed up the simple order in the limited menu. Just sad. Eating there made me feel sad. I feel sorry for anyone that has to suffer this place.”
The analysis, which involved examining customer feedback for KFC locations across the U.S., placed a KFC in Maricopa, Arizona, in the second-worst spot. Other poorly rated KFCs include those in Midland, Texas; Goodyear, Arizona; and Littleton, Colorado, rounding out the bottom five.
In contrast, the review highlighted a KFC in Brazil, Indiana, as the best in the country. This location received praise for its hot and ready food, friendly staff, and efficient service despite a busy environment. A representative review from Brazil, Indiana, stated, “The food was hot and ready. The staff was very kind and helpful. The place was packed but we had no waiting to be served. A great addition to our small town. I will be back.”
Following closely behind in the top rankings were KFC locations in Sapulpa, Oklahoma; West Plains, Missouri; Harrisburg, Illinois; and Madisonville, Tennessee. These sites were commended for their quality service and positive customer experiences.