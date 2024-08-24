Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal

Subway is trying its best to retain its customers as the value meal war continues. The food giant is making its iconic footlong sandwiches more budget-friendly, at least for a few weeks. Starting Monday, August 26, customers can enjoy any footlong sub on the menu for just $6.99, a significant discount from the usual $10 to $14 price range.
The promotion, which runs through Sunday, September 8, is part of a broader trend among fast-food chains seeking to attract and retain customers amid rising prices. Subway joins other major chains like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and Taco Bell in rolling out or extending value meal options, according to USA TODAY.
“Our menu is full of footlongs for every budget,” said Doug Fry, president of Subway North America, in a news release. “This new deal means our guests can get the sandwiches they crave at a great value, even when budgets are tight.”
To access the $6.99 footlong deal, customers must use the promo code: 699FL on the Subway app or at Subway.com. Add-ons such as bacon or avocado will still incur additional charges
Along with the discounted footlongs, Subway is also offering a selection of sweet and savory footlong snacks priced at $5 and under, enhancing the value of the current promotion.
The future of the discount remains uncertain. While similar promotions at other chains have been extended, it is unclear whether Subway will continue this offer beyond the initial 13-day period.