United States

Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal

Subway is offering a deal for a limited time, aiming to retain customers leery of rising prices.

Subway footlongs
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Subway is trying its best to retain its customers as the value meal war continues. The food giant is making its iconic footlong sandwiches more budget-friendly, at least for a few weeks. Starting Monday, August 26, customers can enjoy any footlong sub on the menu for just $6.99, a significant discount from the usual $10 to $14 price range.

The promotion, which runs through Sunday, September 8, is part of a broader trend among fast-food chains seeking to attract and retain customers amid rising prices. Subway joins other major chains like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and Taco Bell in rolling out or extending value meal options, according to USA TODAY.

Representative image - Subway
Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know

BY Outlook International Desk

“Our menu is full of footlongs for every budget,” said Doug Fry, president of Subway North America, in a news release. “This new deal means our guests can get the sandwiches they crave at a great value, even when budgets are tight.”

To access the $6.99 footlong deal, customers must use the promo code: 699FL on the Subway app or at Subway.com. Add-ons such as bacon or avocado will still incur additional charges

Along with the discounted footlongs, Subway is also offering a selection of sweet and savory footlong snacks priced at $5 and under, enhancing the value of the current promotion.

The future of the discount remains uncertain. While similar promotions at other chains have been extended, it is unclear whether Subway will continue this offer beyond the initial 13-day period.

Footlong dipper is served with Subway flatbread. - Subway
Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN 495/6 At Tea; Mushfiqur Brings Up Century Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4, Live Score: SL Look To Build On Lead As ENG Eye Wickets At Old Trafford
  3. Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: Biggest Achievement In Career -- 'Playing For India,' Says The Cricket 'Gabbar'
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: From Mohali Magic To Galle's Sandstorm - Listing Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats
  5. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics
Football News
  1. India-U17 Vs Indonesia-U17, Friendly: Blue Colts Fine-Tune For Bali Clash Ahead Of SAFF Championship
  2. Ligue 1: PSG Thrash Montpellier 6-0 - In Pics
  3. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Bradley Barcola Ready To Replicate Difference Maker Mbappe At Paris Saint-Germain
  4. Football Transfers: Sergi Roberto Completes Como Move After Barcelona Exit
  5. Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United: Aaronson, James Seal Visitors First Win Of The Season
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  3. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
  5. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Helicopter Flying From Mumbai To Hyderabad Crashes In Pune; 4 Injured
  2. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report
  3. Punjab: NRI Shot At 3 Times In Front Of Family By Unidentified Men; FIR Filed Against Ex-Wife | Video
  4. Telangana: Authorities Demolish Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre In Hyderabad; Actor Calls It 'Wrongful'
  5. Haryana Assembly Polls: Congress Leader Selja Says Party Will Run Solo, No Alliance With AAP
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  2. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  3. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  4. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  5. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
World News
  1. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  2. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  3. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  4. Pakistan To Experiment With New Currency Notes Made Of Polymer Plastic
  5. Bangladesh: Hindus And Muslims Came Together To Guard Dhaka's Ancient Temple After Fall Of Hasina-led Govt, Says Priest
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report