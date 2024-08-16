Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know

Subway CEO John Chidsey announced on Thursday that starting August 26, the chain will introduce a daily $6.99 foot-long sub promotion exclusively for online orders. This new initiative, which will run for an initial two weeks, could offer discounts exceeding 50% on select days. For instance, the Titan Turkey sub, which normally costs $11.89, and The Beast, priced at $13.99 in some New York City locations, will be significantly discounted under this promotion.