Krispy Kreme Offers Sweet Deal For Tax Day

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet Tax Day deal: buy one dozen, get another for the price of sales tax.

Representative image Photo: Business Wire
Krispy Kreme enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate this Tax Day as the doughnut giant rolls out a delectable deal for its customers. On Monday, April 15, eager doughnut lovers can indulge in a sweet treat without breaking the bank.

In an announcement made on Friday, Krispy Kreme revealed that customers can snag a delightful offer: buy one Original Glazed or Assorted dozen in-store and get a second Original Glazed dozen for just the price of sales tax in their state. The cost for the second dozen may vary depending on the state's tax rates.

However, doughnut aficionados should act fast as the company cautioned that the offer is subject to limited availability at participating Krispy Kreme locations. Customers are allowed to purchase up to two dozen in-store, while online orders for pickup or delivery are limited to one dozen per customer. Orders can conveniently be placed via the Krispy Kreme app or website.

This isn't the first time Krispy Kreme has sweetened Tax Day for its loyal fans. The company has brought back this irresistible deal for the second year in a row.

Coinciding with Krispy Kreme's announcement, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) also issued a press release on the same day, providing last-minute tips and tricks for taxpayers. With over 100 million tax returns already received, the IRS anticipates around 19 million taxpayers will file for an automatic extension.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel expressed gratitude for the collective effort involved in managing tax season, acknowledging the hard work of tax professionals, software providers, and state tax agencies in assisting taxpayers.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is set to address the nation on Tuesday, following Tax Day, from his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Biden's visit to the northeastern city aligns with his populist approach in engaging with Americans, particularly on matters related to taxation.

