US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, Active Shooter Situation Seen At I-75 Highway In Kentucky | Manhunt On

Days after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia, United States, another active shooter situation was reported in the state of Kentucky. As per the latest reports, multiple people have been injured at an interstate highway in the US state.
As per the sheriff's office, at least five people were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment and a manhunt is underway to find the suspect.
The active shooter situation occurred near Interstate 75 (I-75) stated Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff's office has stated that a manhunt is on for the suspect - 32-year-old Joseph A Couch. Couch has been described as a white man, about five-foot-ten in height, weighing 154 pounds.
Residents in the area have been urged to remain indoors until the search for the suspect is over.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the shooting situation at the I-75 and stated that law enforcement has "shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area."
While we wait for more details regarding the shooting at Kentucky's I-75, it is to be noted that this active shooter situation comes mere days after a deadly shooting was carried out at Apalachee High School in Georgia.
In Georgia, 1 14-year-old suspect was arrested and has been charged with the killing of four people. Along with the suspect, the suspect's father was also arrested by law enforcement for allowing the minor to possess an AR-15 rifle.
The four victims have been identified as two 14-year-old students – Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, and two teachers – 53-year-old math teacher Cristina Irimie and 39-year-old assistant football coach Richard Aspinwall.
Apart from this, a total of nine people were injured, including six to seven students and teachers at the public school.