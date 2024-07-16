The Time For Gun Control Is Now

Gun control is a divisive issue in the US. Many believe it is a right that has been given to the people by the American Constitution. The Second Amendment gives a person the right to carry arms to defend himself and his family. This was ratified on December 15, 1791, and remains at the heart of the US debate on gun culture. The context at the time was very different. It was in the early years after the American Revolution and the freshly independent colonies were building a new nation. Settlers were going into uninhabited areas where householders had to protect new land from not just wild animals but raids from lawless gangs as well as the original Red Indian tribes whose lands had been taken by the new arrivals. Guns and rifles were essential to protect the family holdings. That was in the early years and the context today is entirely different. Yet for many Americans, the Second Amendment is sacrosanct despite the many killings of innocent people including children falling victim in classrooms across the country. After every horrific incident, there is an outpouring of grief and demand for a ban but the gun lobby in the US is very strong.