Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X

Reports about the death of former President Jimmy Carter that were going viral on X (previously known as Twitter) on Tuesday are fake!
The platform X is currently abuzz due to an "announcement" that seems to have been initially shared by far-right political activist and internet personality Laura Loomer.
'Jimmy Carter' started trending on X and the post rapidly gained traction on social media, with numerous users retweeting it without verifying its accuracy. A closer inspection would have revealed multiple inaccuracies, particularly in paragraphs two through four.
Loomer appeared to quickly recognize that the announcement was false, but by then, her tweet had already been widely retweeted.
Loomer is now facing backlash from those who immediately recognized the post as fake, questioning why she didn't read it thoroughly or realize it was satire.
Jimmy Carter Is Not Dead
A source close to Jimmy Carter's family confirmed that the former president is alive and well, reported MyStateline.
Following the social media hoax falsely claiming that former President Jimmy Carter had passed away, his doctor also confirmed the rumors were not true.
Gray Television, parent company of WALB, confirmed with The Carter Center that the reports of his death were a hoax.
WALB’s Lenah Allen independently verified this information during an interview with Jimmy Carter’s doctor, Dr. Michael Raines.
Dr. Raines assured that Jimmy Carter is still alive.
"Well, I can confirm that the reports out there are not true. President Carter has not had any significant health issues in the last three or four weeks. Or since the last time I saw him, and I am on the way there today to reevaluate him and make my usual visit with him. He is doing as well as can be expected being in hospice, but he has not passed away."
Dr. Raines mentioned that the Carter Center plans to release a statement about the social media hoax later today.
Jimmy Carter Hospice And Health Today
In June, Jason Carter, his oldest grandson, told Southern Living magazine that the former president was "experiencing the world as best he can," although he is no longer awake every day in hospice care.
Carter entered hospice care in February 2023 to spend his remaining time at home in Georgia with his family. At 99 years old, he is the oldest living U.S. president.
Nearly 10 months into his hospice care, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passed away two days after entering hospice care herself.
A prank letter announcing Carter's death circulated on social media early Tuesday, mocking his role in human rights advocacy around the world.