iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Customization With New iOS 18 Features | Details Inside

The upcoming iPhone 16 is set to expand the functionality of the Action button with iOS 18, offering even more customization options. This upgrade promises enhanced control over various features, making it easier for users to access their favorite functions with a simple press.

iPhone 16 Rumors
iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Photo: @theapplehub / X
The Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro replaces the traditional single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent modes. It now offers additional customizable options, allowing users to quickly access the camera, flashlight, Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier. Users can also link the Action button to Shortcuts for even more functionalities.

With a press-and-hold gesture, fine-tuned haptic feedback, and visual cues in the Dynamic Island, the new Action button ensures the intended action is launched. Users can customize this in Settings and assign different actions to the button.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Colors As Per Leaks - X
iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

New Action Button Functions Introducing In iOS 18

With iOS 18, the Action button can be assigned to a wide range of controls available in the updated Control Center gallery. This allows users to quickly access features like Dark Mode, Airplane Mode, Personal Hotspot, and more directly from the Action button, according to MacRumors.

Here are the Control Center actions that will be available in iOS 18:

  • Calculator

  • Stopwatch

  • Alarm

  • Home

  • Timer

  • Dark Mode

  • Scan Code

  • Airplane Mode

  • Cellular Data

  • Personal Hotspot

  • Quick Note

  • Remote

  • Wallet

  • Tap to Cash

  • Ping My Watch

Apple iPhone 16 Features - @theapplehub/X
Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

These new options will complement the existing actions available in iOS 17, such as Ring/Silent, Do Not Disturb, Camera, Flashlight, Voice Memos, Magnifier, Translate, Shortcut, and Accessibility. Some of the new Control Center options were previously achievable through the Shortcut or Accessibility settings.

Additionally, rumors suggest that all iPhone 16 models will feature a new button designed to make it easier to capture photos when the device is held in landscape mode.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 lineup next month.

Apple Products Launching Fall 2024 - Apple
Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

