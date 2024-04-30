India Election Highlights, April 30: PM Modi On Balakot Airstrike, Congress Announces Fresh List Of Candidates And More

The ongoing Indian elections have been marked by a series of intriguing developments, showcasing the dynamism of democratic engagement in the world's largest democracy. Here’s a detailed look at some of the standout moments from the campaign trail:
1. 100 Drones Illuminate Ahmedabad Sky for Voting Awareness
Ahmedabad witnessed a stunning spectacle as 100 drones lit up the night sky to spread awareness about voting. This effort, ahead of the May 7 polling in Gujarat, reflects a concerted push by local authorities and private groups to encourage citizens to participate in the democratic process.
2. PM Modi Warns Against Spread of Fake Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning against the proliferation of fake videos circulating on social media platforms, particularly those designed to incite social discord.
He cautioned against the misuse of technology, including artificial intelligence, to manipulate videos and disseminate misinformation. PM Modi urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any such instances promptly, stating, "Opponents are using AI to distort quotes... creating danger."
3. PM Modi's Transparency Stand on Balakot Airstrike
Addressing a rally in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to transparency in matters of national security, citing the example of the Balakot airstrike. He emphasized his decision to inform Pakistani authorities about the airstrike before publicly disclosing it, stating, "Modi doesn't believe in hiding things nor attacking from the back, he fights openly."
He further mentioned, "I had asked the forces to call the media and inform them about the airstrikes, but I said, before that I will inform Pakistani authorities through phone, but they didn't pick up the phone. So I asked the forces to wait, and after informing the Pakistani authorities, we disclosed to the world about airstrikes that happened during the night."
4. Rahul Gandhi's Warning Against BJP's Alleged Threat to Constitution
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sounded an alarm about the perceived threat posed by the BJP to the constitutional rights of marginalized communities. Holding up a copy of the Constitution during a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, Gandhi cautioned, "If the BJP comes to power, it will throw away and tear apart this Constitution."
5. Congress's Promise of Apprenticeship Rights
Rahul Gandhi unveiled a significant promise, pledging apprenticeship rights for graduates and diploma holders under a potential Congress-led government. He outlined plans for the introduction of a "Right to Apprenticeship Act," which would guarantee job opportunities and skill enhancement for youth. Gandhi stated, "We will be the world's first government to give the right to apprenticeship to every graduate and diploma holder."
Congress in its Lok Sabha elections 2024 manifesto has promised a new "Right to Apprenticeship Act to provide a one-year apprenticeship with a private or a public sector company to every diploma holder or college graduate below the age of 25."
"Apprentices will get Rs 1 lakh a year, the party said, adding that the apprenticeship will impart skills, enhance employability and provide full-time job opportunities for millions of youth," the Congress manifesto said.
6. Election Commission's Voter Turnout Figures
The Election Commission released voter turnout statistics for the initial phases of the Lok Sabha polls, providing insights into citizen engagement in the electoral process. Phase one, covering 102 constituencies, witnessed a turnout of 66.14%, while phase two, encompassing 88 constituencies, recorded a slightly higher turnout of 66.71%. These figures underscore the active participation of citizens in shaping the democratic landscape of the nation.
7. Congress Unveils New Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections
The Congress party has unveiled its latest list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Senior leader Raj Babbar has been nominated to contest from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat in Haryana, marking the completion of candidate announcements for all nine seats the party is contesting in the state.
Additionally, the party has named Anand Sharma as its candidate for the Kangra constituency and Satpal Raizada for the Hamirpur constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In Maharashtra, Bhushan Patil has been fielded as the Congress candidate for the Mumbai North constituency.