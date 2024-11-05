United States

First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie

Dixville, a quaint little town in New Hampshire, has just six voters, and they voted just after midnight

us elections 2024 results dixville notch
Dixville, a quaint little town in New Hampshire, has just six voters | Photo: AP
In Dixville, a quaint little town in New Hampshire, the 2024 presidential elections are done and dusted. There are just six voters here, and they voted just after midnight. The verdict was split, 3 for Kamala Harris and 3 for Donald Trump. The results reflect opinion polls that have predicted a close race between the Democrats and Republican.

According to a report in Forbes, in the New Hampshire governor’s race, Republican candidate Kelly Ayotte secured five votes while her Democratic opponent  Joyce Craig got just a single vote.

New Hampshire had a Republican governor  Chris Sununu, who is not seeking a fifth term. The governor’s elections are being held alongside the presidential polls.

However though Dixville is the first to vote, their choice does not reflect the mood of the nation. During the Republican primaries, all six votes went to Nikki Haley. The winner eventually was Trump.

Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today - | Photo: AP
US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today

BY Danita Yadav

As America wakes up this election Tuesday, to what many have termed the most momentous poll the country has faced with America’s democratic tradition on the line. This is because no one is certain whether Republican candidate Donald Trump, who continues to say that the 2020 election was stolen from him, will accept defeat. 

The world was astounded to watch on television screens, the assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, just when lawmakers convened to certify the results of the last presidential elections. Those scenes rattled not just Americans, but people around the world. 

Make it Legit: An abortion rights advocate during a protest outside of the US Supreme Court on June 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C. - Photo: Getty Images
Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections

BY Urvashi Butalia

Americans are hoping that despite what opinion polls say, the final count will be a sweep for one candidate or another. If Trump loses by a small margin, there is certain to be allegations of cheating by both the candidate and the party.

This time, however, the administration is better prepared to deal with Trump and his supporters. Harris on the other hand is likely to accept the electoral mandate gracefully whether she loses or wins. This had always been the tradition in America till Trump broke the rule and alleged a 'stolen election'.

