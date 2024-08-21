DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'

The Democratic National Convention 2024 entered its second day on Tuesday in Chicago with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama set to take the stage.
Over 4,000 delegates from the Democratic Party have come together for the convention to bring focus on to Kamala Harris and to formally nominate her as their presidential candidate. Notably, DNC 2024 will conclude on August 22.
DNC 2024 Day 2 | Key Points
Let's Get To Work, Says Barack Obama
He said that America is yearning for a country where people work together and look out for each other.
And this is why, he said, "if we each do our part over the next 77 days, if we knock on doors, if we make phone calls, if we talk to our friends, if we listen to our neighbors, if we work like we’ve never worked before, if we hold firm to our convictions, we will elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States and Tim Walz as the next vice president of the United States."
"So let’s get to work. God bless you, and God Bless the United States of America," Obama said while concluding his speech at DNC 2024.
Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama
Obama slammed Trump for trying to pit Americans against one another said that he "wants us to think that this country is hopelessly divided between us and them, between the real Americans who of course support him and the outsiders who don't".
"It is one of the oldest tricks in politics from a guy whose act has, let's face it, gotten pretty stale," Obama said, adding that America does not need four more years a bluster and bumbling and chaos.
Batting for the Vice President in the White House race, Obama said, "America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris."
Obama hailed Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and said, "Let me tell you something, I love this guy."
"Tim is the kind of person who should be in politics. Born in a small town, served his country, taught kids, coached football, took care of his neighbors. He knows who he is and he knows what's important," he said.
He said that Harris and Walz's partnership is the embodiment of America's story.
Proud To Call Him My President: Barack Obama Praises Biden
Former US President Barack Obama took the stage at DNC 2024 and revived his iconic slogan, "Yes we can!"
"I am feeling fired up! I am feeling ready to go -- even if I am the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama," he said.
Obama reflected on Joe Biden's presidency and said that picking Biden to serve as vice president during his administration was one of his best decisions.
"What I came to admire most about Joe wasn’t just his smarts; his experience. It was his empathy, and his decency. And it’s hard earned resilience. His unshakable belief that everyone in this country deserves a fair shot. And over the last four years, those are the values America has needed most," Obama said at the convention in Chicago.
He praised Biden's leadership and said, "History will remember Joe Biden as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger."
"I am proud to call him my president, but I am even prouder to call him my friend," Obama said.
Ugly, Misogynistic, Racist Lies: Michelle Takes On Trump
Former first lady Michelle Obama received a resounding welcome at DNC 2024 as she took the stage as the penultimate speaker. She said that she had recently grieved over the "dimming" of hope in America following the latest developments in the country and her mother's loss.
But said, "America, hope is making a comeback."
Reflecting on her mother's value, she said, "Kamala Harris and I built our lives on those same foundational values. Even though our mothers grew up an ocean apart, they shared the same belief in the promise of this country."
Michelle hailed Harris' abilities and said, "Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency."
The former first lady also took several subtle jibes at Donald Trump and said that he did everything in his power to try to "make people fear us".
"His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black," she said.
She termed this to be Trump's "same old con". "Doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people's lives better," Michelle said.
'Trump Has No Empathy, No Morals': Ex-Press Secy Of White House
Former White House press secretary under the Donald Trump administration, Stephanie Grisham, addressed DNC 2024 on its second day, in support of Vice President Kamala Harris and slammed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
She said that her former boss, Trump, mocked his supporters and termed them to be "basement dwellers".
"The Trump family became my family. I spend Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years, all at Mar-a-Lago. I saw him when the cameras were off, behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supporters, he calls them basement dwellers," Grisham said.
"He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth," she added.
Endorsing Kamala Harris for the White House top post, Grisham said that she is backing a Democrat because of her love for the country more than the party.
"Kamala Harris tells the truth, she respects the American people and she has my vote," she added.
An Economy That Works For All: Bernie Sanders
Senator Bernie Sanders, speaking at the DNC 2024, urged US citizens to elect Vice President Kamala Harris as the next president of the country.
Sanders spoke of the critical importance of having a progressive economic agenda for the working-class Americans and winning the struggle against rampant corruption.
"We need an economy that works for all of us, not just the greed of the billionaire class. My fellow Americans, while 60 per cent of our people live paycheck to paycheck, the top 1 per cent have never had it so good. These oligarchs tell us we shouldn’t tax the rich; we shouldn’t take on price gouging; we shouldn’t expand medicare to cover dental, hearing, and vision; and we shouldn’t increase social security benefits for struggling seniors,” he said.
He is said that this is exactly what the Democrats are going to do, "We're going to win this struggle because this is precisely what the American people want from their government. And at the top of that to-do list is the need to get bid money out of political process."
"For the sake of our democracy we must overturn the disastrous Citizens United Supreme Court decision and move toward public funding of elections. And let me tell you what else we must do. We need to join the rest of the industrialized world and guarantee health care to all as a human right, not a privilege,” Sanders said.
He noted that public education needed to be strengthened, teacher salaries should be raised and added that every American receives higher education regardless of income.