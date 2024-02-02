Darius Rucker, the singer of 'Hootie & The Blowfish,' has been arrested in Williamson County, Tennessee, for a minor drug offense. He has been booked on three separate misdemeanor charges, as per law enforcement records.
Darius Rucker, Hootie & The Blowfish Singer, Arrested On Minor Drug Charges In Tennessee
'Hootie & The Blowfish' singer Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee on minor drug charges and vehicle registration violations, despite having publicly left his partying lifestyle in the past.
On Thursday, February 1, 2023, around 10 am, the country singer was arrested and taken into custody in Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Department recorded his arrest, and he also had a mugshot taken.
Advertisement
The circumstances leading to the arrest remain unclear, but the musician was detained on two charges of "simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance" and for violating the state's vehicle registration law. The vehicle charge pertains to the presence of expired tags on the vehicle he was using.
An hour later, the singer was released from custody after posting bail.
Advertisement
In the past, Darius has been candid about his previous indulgence in a party lifestyle but asserts that those days are behind him.
Advertisement
Hootie & The Blowfish gained a reputation as a band known for their partying ways. Rucker confessed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that he had experienced periods of drug use and heavy drinking, stating, "Doing drugs and drinking every night — I've done that."
In another interview, he mentioned, "We did a four-day [contest to see] who could stay up the longest. God, we used to do dumb stuff."
Advertisement
However, since becoming a husband and father, he expressed that he has chosen a different path, saying, "it's just not how I want to live anymore."