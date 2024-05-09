United States

China And US Resume Cooperation On Deportation As Chinese Immigrants Rush In From Southern Border

Beijing and Washington have quietly resumed cooperation on deporting illegal Chinese immigrants in the US, following a surge in arrests and tensions over immigration, with a recent deportation flight marking renewed collaboration.

Advertisement

AP
Beijing and Washington have quietly resumed cooperation on deporting illegal Chinese immigrants in the US Photo: AP
info_icon

Beijing and Washington have quietly resumed cooperation on the deportation of Chinese immigrants who are in the US illegally, as the two countries are reestablishing and widening contacts following their leaders' meeting in California late last year.

After China suspended cooperation in August 2022, the United States saw a drastic surge in the number of Chinese immigrants entering the country illegally from Mexico. US border officials arrested more than 37,000 Chinese nationals on the southern border in 2023, 10 times the number during the previous year, further exacerbating tensions over immigration going into the presidential election.

Antony Blinken Meets With China's President Xi Jinping - AP
Antony Blinken Meets With China's President Xi As US, China Spar Over Bilateral And Global Issues

BY Associated Press

Advertisement

In a statement sent to The Associated Press this week, the Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing was "willing to maintain dialogue and cooperation in the area of immigration enforcement with the US” and would accept the deportation of those whose Chinese nationality has been verified.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last month told the US House during a budget hearing that he had “an engagement" with his Chinese counterpart to ensure that China would begin to accept removal flights so "we can deliver a consequence" for Chinese immigrants who do not have a legal basis to remain in the US.

Advertisement

Mayorkas also said there was one deportation flight to China, for “the first time in a number of years.”

1970 US students strike - Getty Images
From US To China, How Students’ Movements Have Shaped The World

BY Outlook Web Desk

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not respond to an AP request for details on the cooperation and the number of Chinese nationals who have been deported or await deportation. Without cooperation from the Chinese government, the US cannot send back Chinese immigrants who have no legal status to stay in the country.

It is unclear when cooperation resumed, but a charter flight carrying a small but unknown number of deportees landed in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang on March 30, according to Thomas Cartwright of Witness at the Border, an advocacy group that tracks deportation flights. The group has not detected other flights to China, but it's possible that some immigrants could have been deported on commercial flights, Cartwright said.

Antony Blinken Meets With China's President Xi Jinping - AP
Antony Blinken Meets With China's President Xi As US, China Spar Over Bilateral And Global Issues

BY Associated Press

The number of Chinese deportees was certainly small on the March 30 flight because the Gulfstream V, which took off from Arizona and stopped in Texas and Alaska before reaching China, typically has a seating capacity of 14. It also made a stop in South Korea before heading back to the US, according to Cartwright.

But it was a sign that Beijing and Washington are once again cooperating on deportation, after the Chinese government stopped the cooperation in response to a visit by Nancy Pelosi, then the House speaker, to Taiwan. Beijing claims sovereignty over the island and strongly opposes any official contact between the island and the US.

Advertisement

Beijing also halted high-level military-to-military dialogue, cooperation on anti-narcotics and talks on climate change, plunging relations to a low.

It wasn't until November 2023 when President Joe Biden hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in Woodside, California, that the two sides agreed to restart the military-to-military talks and cooperation in fighting fentanyl. Dialogue on climate change had resumed before then.

In April, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell complained that Beijing was doing little to curb the outflow of Chinese migrants. Beijing countered that it “firmly opposes any form of illegal immigration and severely cracks down on all forms of illegal immigration organizations."

Advertisement

The number of Chinese migrants arrested by the US border patrol peaked in December but it showed a downward trend in the first three months of 2024.

null - null
‘I Hope Pak Can Open A Consulate In Amritsar... Look At US And China’

BY Binoo K. John

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mizoram: Meth Tables Worth Rs 2.95 Crore Seized, 3 Arrested
  2. Man Held At Mumbai Airport With Cocaine Capsules Worth Rs 15 Crore Concealed In His Body
  3. NCW Claims No Victim Filed Complaint Against Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna
  4. PDP’s Waheed Parra Talks Elections in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir
  5. ICMR Advises Against Consumption Of Protein Supplements In New Dietary Guidelines For Indians | Details
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The King’s Trust’ Global Gala 2024: Kate Moss, Eileen Gu, Kate Beckinsale Attend Charity Event - View Pics
  2. North West Joins Starry Concert Event Of 'The Lion King' At Hollywood Bowl
  3. Academy Museum To Celebrate Music Of Indian Cinema Through 'RRR', 'Lagaan' Soundtracks
  4. Spanish Court Shelves Latest Tax Probe Of Shakira Following Prosecutors' Recommendation
  5. 'The Office' Follow-Up Series Set Up At American Streamer Peacock
Sports News
  1. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Punjab Kings By 60 Runs
  2. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  4. Saudi Smash: Manika Batra's Sensational Run Ends In Quarterfinals
  5. Tottenham Vs Burnley: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Comments
World News
  1. Pakistan's Top Leaders Vow Action Against 'May 9 Executors'
  2. Israel 'Will Stand Alone If It Has To', Says Netanyahu After Biden's Warning Of Arms Holdup
  3. Argentina Labour Unions' 1-Day Strike Against President Milei Paralyses Daily Life
  4. 8 Sri Lankan Mercenaries Fighting For Russian And Ukrainian Forces Killed: Police
  5. With Tim Cook Nearing Retirement Age, Take A Look At Probables In Race For Apple CEO Post
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Is Insecure Claims Chavan | Highlights