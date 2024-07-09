Can This Simple Exercise Predict How Long You'll Live?

Have you ever wondered how long you might live, or how healthy you really are? These questions, once reserved for the deepest thinkers among us, now have a surprising answer that involves sitting down and standing up.
In today's world, where food isn't hunted and plagues aren't the daily worry, many of us focus on staying healthy. This shift means we're living longer on average than generations before us.
Recently, Dr. Natalie Azar, a doctor from the US, shared a straightforward test on the Today Show. This test, she claims, can give a peek into your future health, particularly if you're between 51 and 80 years old.
"It’s an indirect marker of your health," Dr. Azar explained. Known as the sit-to-stand test (SRT), it's a simple way to gauge your overall fitness.
How It Works
Here's how the test goes: Start by standing up, then sit back down cross-legged on the floor, and stand up again using only your legs and core muscles. Sounds easy, right?
You begin with a perfect score of 10. However, for every time you use something other than your legs or core for support, like your hand, knee, or forearm, points are deducted.
But why should sitting down and getting up matter for your health? Dr. Azar points out that how well your muscles and joints work can indicate your heart health too.
Scientific studies back up this link. A 2012 report from the European Society of Cardiology found that scores on this test correlate with life expectancy. Those scoring lower (0-3 points) were more likely to pass away within six years compared to those with higher scores (8-10 points).
While the test is insightful, it's not perfect. It doesn't consider existing injuries or disabilities. Dr. Azar advises taking the results with caution, especially if you're older.
So, the next time you sit down and stand up, remember: it could say more about your health than you think.