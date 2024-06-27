What Are Postbiotics And How Do They Benefit Your Health?

Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Postbiotics Simplified
In recent years, we have seen a prioritization of gut and skin health in the general public, which has led to the emergence of various different terms concerning gut bacteria. Probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics are the bioactive compounds our gut requires in certain quantities, in order to maintain good gut health.
To simplify these three, Probiotics are the bacteria that reside in our gut and help in the conversion of fiber into substances beneficial to our body, while prebiotics is the compounds present in different foods, which when consumed, feed the probiotics present in the body.
The highlighted compound in this article, which is postbiotics, is the result of this process. The bioactive compounds probiotics produce after the consumption of prebiotics is what we call postbiotics. These compounds introduce an array of benefits to the host’s body starting with enhanced gut health and a strengthened immune system.
Now that we have gotten a tad of the idea of postbiotics, we will be moving to the benefits of Postbiotics as to why including them in our diet would be significantly favorable.
Health Benefits of Postbiotics
The presence of prebiotics in our system comes with a variety of health advantages that extend from gut health to skin health, here are some of those:
Gut Health: Postbiotic compounds are food for the good gut bacteria, feeding which can lead to the promotion of their health, activity, and survival, hence maintaining a balanced gut microbe (A community of microorganisms living inside the human gut). A balanced gut microbe simply translates to good overall digestive health. Nonetheless, they also provide prevention of gastrointestinal and numerous types of metabolic ailments.
Immune Support: Postbiotics such as Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) are the most known and well-researched type of postbiotics. SCFAs are crucial as they control immunological responses of the host’s body which can lead to a more robust immune system and drastically reduce one’s vulnerability to infections.
Metabolic Health: Substantial evidence currently indicates that the absence and lack of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) are closely associated with the increased risk of obesity and Type 2 Diabetes. Studies suggest SCFAs’ role in obesity control by improving the regulation of insulin function and promoting the reduction of blood sugar levels.
Mental Health and Skin Health: While further research on the harvested mental health benefits through postbiotics is still in the early stages, a healthy gut microbiome is directly linked to optimal brain function and mood.
Through its anti-inflammatory properties, postbiotics can help manage various skin conditions specific to skin inflammation like eczema and acne.
While postbiotics can contribute to aiding and preventing numerous ailments, what can we do to ensure the presence of these bioactive compounds in our bodies to harvest the mentioned benefits, let’s dive into that.
How To Consume Postbiotics?
In order to be the beneficiary of the advantages postbiotics bring to the table, the active consumption and balance of a variety of prebiotic-rich food is required. Prebiotics feed the good bacteria(probiotics) in the body, and hence stimulate the production of beneficial postbiotics such as Short Chain Fatty Acids (SCFAs).
While high-fiber foods are the major source of prebiotics, here is a list of some specific food items consisting of probiotics and prebiotics that you can incorporate into your diet to promote postbiotic production:
Probiotic-Rich Food
Fermented foods come with an abundance of probiotic compounds hence having the potential of the generation of postbiotics when consumed. Foods like Kimchi, sourdough bread, pickles, buttermilk, yogurt, kefir, and tempeh are the best easily available sources of probiotics.
Prebiotic Rich Food
High fiber foods are the home of prebiotic compounds which is the second most important component in the production of postbiotics. Foods like Oats, Flaxseeds, seaweed, and garlic are rich in prebiotics confirming a substantial presence of postbiotics in the body.
Currently, due to the awareness of this component within the general public, the market of postbiotic supplements has come into existence to serve people concerned with conditions like obesity and diabetes.
Best Postbiotic Supplements in the Market
Primal Harvest: The product has a patented three-tier approach of combining Prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics for holistic overall digestive support backed by advanced technology and high manufacturing standards. Nonetheless, it enhances the effectiveness of essential digestive enzymes in the body. The brand goes beyond mere claims and provides a full money-back guarantee to its consumers, in case there they don’t see satisfactory enough benefits, within the period of 90 days.
Gaia Herbs Kimchi Postbiotic: Established in 1987, Gaia Herbs is a longstanding trusted brand targeting the formation of a simple connection between humans, nature, and healing. Curated with high-quality ingredients, this vegan supplement consists of 1.2 grams of fermented kimchi juice extract in capsule forms. Using natural and high-quality ingredients with the brand's approach inclined towards ethical practices, their supplement offers 3 billion postbiotic cells per serving.
Carlyle Prebiotic, Probiotic & Postbiotic: Consisting of clean ingredients and free from gluten, wheat soy, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, and non-GMO, these quick-release capsules pack 25 billion active organisms per serving. The product combines prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics, making it a complete and convenient gut health supplement.
Hasaki Dietary Supplement Powder
While being a protein supplement that is aimed towards muscle growth and recovery, the product is infused with over 500 postbiotics adding to the health benefits of the consumers. Made with cocoa seed extracts, the powder is the result of 40 years of Japanese research and technology for superior integration of active components. It helps aid muscle recovery and enhances protein absorption by supporting the digestive system and metabolism of the consumer.
It seems harmless and convenient to habitualize the incorporation of prebiotic and probiotic-rich foods in our diet if the mentioned health benefits can be yielded with those dietary modifications. It will be intriguing to see what further researches reveal to us with regard to the extensive benefits of postbiotics but in the meantime, adopting a diet that supports their production can be a simple yet effective strategy for promoting long-term health.
By understanding and leveraging the power of these bioactive compounds, we can take significant steps towards improving our digestive health, bolstering our immune system, and enhancing our overall quality of life.
