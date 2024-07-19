US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years

Russia convicted US reporter Evan Gershkovich of espionage after a brief trial. The Wall Street Journal reporter has been sentenced to 16 years after an alleged politically motivated spying trial.
Gershkovich's employer, The Wall Street Journal, and the US government vehemently denied the charges levelled against him and denounced the trial as a sham.
The 32-year-old journalist was detained in March 2023 while on a reporting trip to the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg and accused of spying for the US, and has been behind bars ever since.
He was the first US journalist taken into custody on espionage charges since Nicholas Daniloff in 1986, at the height of the Cold War.
Gershkovich's arrest shocked foreign journalists in Russia, even though the country has enacted increasingly repressive laws on freedom of speech after sending troops into Ukraine.