Russia Begins Closed Door Trial For WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: Who Is He And Why Was He Arrested?

Russia has begun the trial of American Journalist Evan Gershkovich. Gershkovich was arrested 15 months ago by Russian officials on espionage charges, which the journalist, his employer - Wall Street Journal, and the US government have denied.
The 32-year-old WSJ reporter appeared for the trial in a glass defendants cage. Gershkovich's trial will remain a closed door one, which has been criticised by the US government.
Ahead of the proceedings, journalists were allowed into the courtroom for 15 minutes and asked to leave shortly before the proceedings began. Along with the press, officials from the US Embassy in Moscow were allowed to briefly enter the courtroom for the trial.
Who Is Evan Gershkovich And Why Was He Arrested?
Evan Gerskovich is a journalist with the Wall Street Journal who was arrested by Russian officials on the charge of espionage. Gershkovich is also the first western journalist to be detained for alleged espionage in post-Soviet Russia.
Gershkovich, the American-born son of two USSR immigrants, joined WSJ in 2022, weeks before Russia launched its full invasion of Ukraine.
Despite many newsrooms in the US pulling out their reporters from Russia, the 32-year-old reporter decided to stay in the country and cover the war and how it was impacting life in Russia.
Gershkovich was arrested in March 2023 from the city of Yekaterinburg while reporting for WSJ. He was arrested and accused of spying for the Central Intelligence Agency.
Following his arrest, WSJ and the US Government have denied all charges against the journalist and stated that Russia has detained Gershkovich on "bogus charges".
As per the indictment, Russian prosecutors have stated the Gershkovich was operation “under instructions from the CIA” and “using painstaking conspiratorial methods".
Prosecutors have further alleged that the WSJ reporter “was collecting secret information” about a Russian tank factory. No public evidence has been provided for these claims.
What Happens Next?
With the trial being a closed-door one, there is mot much information about what happened during the proceedings. However, all court officials have stated is that the next date is set for August 13.
If Gershkovich is convicted on the charges of espionage, the WSJ reporter could face up to 20 years in prison.