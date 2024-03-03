US Military Conducts Emergency Food Airdrop Over Gaza

The C-130 is widely used to deliver aid to remote places because of its ability to land in austere environments. A C-130 can airlift as much as 42,000 pounds of cargo and its crews know how to rig the cargo, which sometimes can include even vehicles, onto massive pallets that can be safely dropped out of the back of the aircraft.

Air Force loadmasters secure the bundles onto pallets with netting that is rigged for release in the back of a C-130, and then crews release it with a parachute when the aircraft reaches the intended delivery zone.