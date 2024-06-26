US: Gunman Shoots 5 Dead At Apartments Near Vegas Before Killing Self

A man shot five people dead and critically injured a 13-year-old girl at apartments near United States' Las Vegas on Monday before killing self, authorities said Tuesday.
The suspected shooter, 57-year-old Eric Adams, killed himself Tuesday morning as he was confronted by officers in a neighborhood, as per the North Las Vegas Police Department cited in an Associated Press report.
Authorities had launched a manhunt for him since Monday night's shootings in separate apartment units.
Police said initially they found two women dead while investigating reports of a shooting late Monday at an apartment in North Las Vegas, the report mentioned, adding that one of them was in her early 40s and the other in her late 50s.
As officers launched a probe, the department said they learned of a teen girl being taken to a hospital with critical gunshot injuries, raising possibilities of more victims in a nearby apartment.
Officers then found the bodies of two women in their mid-20s and a man in his early 20s, the AP report said.
All five victims had been shot, police said and added that they weren't immediately identified.
This prompted an overnight search for Adams, who authorities had described as “armed and dangerous.” Just after 10 am (local time) Tuesday, police learned that the suspect had been seen at a business in North Las Vegas.
On reaching the area, cops saw the suspect with a firearm, running into the backyard of a nearby home. The department said officers followed him, but the suspect refused to drop his weapon and died by suicide.
The motive for the shootings has not been disclosed yet by officials, who have described it as an “isolated incident.”
A spokesperson for the police department didn't respond Tuesday to phone and emailed requests for more information.