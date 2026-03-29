US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: War Enters Second Month As Tehran Warns US-Israeli Universities

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: As the war between the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its fourth week, here are the latest updates.

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Iran Israel Missile War Photo: AP/Leo Correa
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: The war between the United States, Israel and Iran has entered its fourth week. On 28 March, US and Israeli airstrikes hit targets in Tehran and Isfahan, causing black smoke to rise over both cities and damaging Amirkabir University in Tehran. Israel said it struck regime targets linked to missile production. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran would exact a heavy price for the attacks on its nuclear and industrial sites. President Trump criticised NATO allies for their limited support and said the war was creating a new Middle East. The Iranian Red Crescent reported over 92,600 civilian units damaged. The conflict has entered its fifth week with more than 1,900 deaths reported in Iran.
LIVE UPDATES

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE:  Defence stocks rise in South Korea amid war on Iran

The Yonhap news agency, citing bourse data, is reporting that the market capitalisation of defense stocks have risen on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) about a month after US-Israeli air strikes on Iran,

According to Yonhap, defence giant Hanwha Aerospace saw its market capitalisation increase 11.7 percent to 68.8 trillion won ($45.1bn) from 61.6 trillion won ($40.8bn) over the cited period.

Aerospace company LIG Nex1’s market value also surged 44.4 percent, while military and aviation company Hanwha Systems Co. rose 9.2 percent.

Despite the rise in defence stocks, auto and shipbuilding shares fell in the same period, Yohap reported. For instance, carmaker Hyundai Motor Co’s market value declined 26.6 percent between March 27 and February 27, a day before the outbreak of the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE:  Iran says Israeli radar centre, airport among sites targeted on Saturday

Iran’s Press TV has listed the various sites targeted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Iranian army and Tehran’s allies in the Middle East on Saturday.

It said the IRGC “used long-range and medium-range solid and liquid-fueled systems and attack drones to target several industries belonging to the Israeli-American enemy” in Israel and other locations.

It claimed IRGC shot down a US MQ9 drone and also hit an F-16 fighter jet.

The Iranian army meanwhile targeted an electronic warfare and radar centre, operated by the Israeli defence technology company, Elta, at the Israeli military aerospace complex in the port city of Haifa, as well as a fuel storage centre at David Ben Gurion Airport.

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Another Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli detention

Another Palestinian detainee has died while in detention in Israel, according to the Palestinian Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted the two organisations as saying that Marwan Harzallah died while being detained at Israel’s Megiddo prison.

Harzallah is among the more than 100 Palestinian detainees who have died in Israeli prisons and detention centres since October 2024, when Israel launched what Palestinian authorities describe as a “genocidal campaign”.

Harzallah had previously been shot by Israeli forces in 1995, resulting in the amputation of one of his legs, the report said.

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: IRGC slams attack on Iraqi Kurdish leader’s residence

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has denounced a drone attack on the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, in Duhok.

According to Press TV news outlet, the IRGC blamed US and Israel for the attack and described it as an assassination attempt and a “clear act of terrorism”.

The IRGC said the aggression follows a pattern of “cowardly assassinations” of senior Iranian officials by the US and Israel, and said the “malicious efforts” were aimed at undermining peace, stability, and regional cooperation between the Kurdsh region and neighbouring countries.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who spoke to Nechirvan in the aftermath of the attack early on Saturday, has ordered an investigation.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. It comes amid a surge in attacks on both Iran-aligned armed groups and Kurdish forces in Iraq as the US-Israeli war against Iran spills over into the neighbouring country.

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