US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash

Based on the DNA tests, the victims of the Texas car crash have been identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Dharshini Vasudevan.

Four Indians, including a woman, died in a massive multi-vehicle crash in Texas. As per reports, the victims of the accident were carpooling on their way to Bentonville in Arkansas on Friday. Following the massive crash, a fire broke out in the SUV they were in that charred them to death.

Based on the DNA tests, the victims have been identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Dharshini Vasudevan.

US car crash: About the incident

As per reports, a speeding truck hit the back of the SUV the victims were in which caused the car to burst into flames. As the bodies were charred to death, the authorities relied on DNA fingerprinting and teeth and bone remains to confirm the identities of the victims.

"DNA fingerprinting will be done to identify the bodies, and the samples will be matched with the parents", a local authority said.

A long weekend in the US has delayed the identification process, prolonging the suffering of the victims' families. 

As per reports, Orampati and his friend Shaik were on their way back after visiting his cousin in Dallas while Lokesh Palacharla was traveling to Bentonville to meet his wife.

Dharshini Vasudevan, a graduate from the University of Texas and a working professional in the US, was going to visit her uncle in Bentonville.

All the victims of the tragic incident connected through a carpooling app.

US car crash: What did the families say?

Vasudevan's father sought help in locating his daughter three days back through an X post where he also tagged External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. Darshini was living in Frisco.

"Dear Sir, My daughter Dharshini Vasudevan holding Indian passport No-T6215559 have been in USA for the last 3 years, 2 years of MS studies and later 1 year of Employment and stays 3150 Avenue of the stars Apt 1110-Frisco,Texas-75034", the post read.

"Yesterday evening she took a car pooling along with 3 others around 3pm till 4pm she was actively messaging and reachable on phone after 4pm no further contacts could be established with her as well other 3 people who were travelling with her," he further added.

As per reports, Orampati's father Subhash Chandra Reddy owns a Hyderabad-based firm named Max Agri Genetics Private Limited while he himself completed his engineering degree at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore.

"His parents were in the US in May for his convocation at the University of Texas. After the convocation, they asked him to return to India, but he said he wanted to work in the US for two more years. Fate has struck like this," said a relative.

Orampati's friend Shaik, too, was from Hyderabad and lived in Bentonville. His father father Masthan Vali said he went to the US three years back.

"He went to the US to complete his MS degree. He finished it recently." Mr Vali, a retired private employee, said.

