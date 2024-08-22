Thane Man To Lose Driving License For Crashing SUV Into Father's Car | What Happened

The driving license of a man who rammed his SUV into his father's vehicle in a fit of rage, injuring four other persons in Maharashtra's Thane district would be cancelled.
The 38-year-old accused, Satish Kumar Sharma, has been arrested and sent to police custody till August 23.
WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED
Sharma had dashed his SUV against his father's car after a family dispute on Wednesday, following which he was sent to police custody till August 23.
He crashed into the door of his father's car, before taking a U-turn and striking the vehicle head-on, injuring four persons including three family members aboard the car.
Sharma's father, a retired Navy official, was on his way back to his home in south Mumbai from Badlapur when he rammed his black SUV against his father's white SUV at Chikholi area on the Kalyan-Badlapur road.
An official said that the reason behind Sharma's fury was a domestic dispute.
Sharma had suspected that his wife and his cousin Pravin were in an illicit relationship. This led to a tiff between Sharma and Pravin, following which the wife left to live with her in-laws in south Mumbai.
Sharma's parents came to Badlapur on Tuesday to resolve the dispute and also to take along their six-year-old grandson with them to Mumbai.
This infuriated Sharma, who then started a heated argument with his father and Pravin's brother Vikas. The argument soon turned into a scuffle, the official said.
Later, Sharma's wife and son left for Mumbai with his parents and while they were at Chikholi, he crashed his car against their vehicle.
A video of Satish Sharma's black SUV ramming against and going past a white SUV, reversing and then hitting again head-on has gone viral on social media.
Police later arrested Sharma on the charges of attempted murder and under other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and produced him before a local court on Wednesday. Following this, Sharma was sent to police custody till August 23.
DRIVER'S LICENSE TO BE CANCELLED
A senior official on Thursday said that the 38-year-old accused' driving license would be cancelled in view of the incident.
The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) will initiate the procedure to cancel Sharma's driving license once the police probe is over, said transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar.
"Presently both the vehicles are in the custody of the police. Once the police probe gets over, the license cancellation procedure will start," Bhimanwar told news agency PTI, adding that they will first issue a notice to the driver first.
Meanwhile, a Regional Transport Officer from Kalyan RTO said a Motor Vehicles Inspector has been sent for inspection of the two SUVs. "After receiving the inspector's report, further action will be initiated," he added.
A retired RTO official, on conditions of anonymity, was cited by PTI as saying that the way Sharma used his vehicle as a weapon, his license should be cancelled following due procedure.
"The driver did this out of anger...but he tried to harm people using his car as a weapon in public. It suggests he has some psychological issues and is not fit to drive a vehicle," the official said.