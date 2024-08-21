Thane SUV Clash: At Least 4 Injured As Tata Harrier Rams Fortuner |On Cam

At least four people were injured following a clash between two SUVs on Badlapur-Ambernath road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday evening.
In a video making rounds on social media, a black SUV, reportedly a Tata Harrier, is seen dashing and going past a white SUV which looks like a Toyota Fortuner, before reversing and then hitting it head-on.
The incident reportedly was a result of enmity between the two groups. According to the local police, no case had been registered till late at night.
Getting terrified by the chaos, a child who was seen sitting in the backseat of the Fortuner was heard screaming, said reports. A man who was standing on the road was also hit by the Harrier and dragged for several metres.
Responding to a social media post that alerted the police about the incident, they said they were looking into the matter.