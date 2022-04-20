Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Seeks To Meet Putin And Zelenskyy

According to the Spokesperson for the Secretary General Stephane Dujarric, two separate letters were handed over to the Permanent Missions of the Russian Federation and Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon.

 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres AP

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 10:52 pm

In a bid ''to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine" the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has written to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him in Moscow and Kyiv.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary General, told reporters Wednesday that two separate letters were handed over to the Permanent Missions of the Russian Federation and Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon.

"In these letters, the Secretary-General asked President Vladimir Putin to receive him in Moscow and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him in Kyiv. The Secretary-General said, at this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law," Dujarric said.  

Related stories

UN Security Council To Meet Urgently On Ukraine Crisis

The UN Chief has noted that both Ukraine and Russia are founding members of the United Nations and have always been strong supporters of this organisation.

Russia began the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The ensuing violence has led to thousands of deaths on both sides and over 5 million refugees. 

(With PTI Inputs)

