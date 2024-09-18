International

UN General Assembly Widely Supports Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel End Its Occupation

The vote in the 193-member world body was 124-14, with 43 abstentions. Israel's UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, called it “a shameful decision that backs the Palestinian Authority's diplomatic terrorism.”

UN General Assembly
UN General Assembly Photo: AP
The UN General Assembly strongly supported a nonbinding Palestinian resolution Wednesday demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year.

“Instead of marking the anniversary of the October 7 massacre by condemning Hamas and calling for the release of all 101 of the remaining hostages, the General Assembly continues to dance to the music of the Palestinian Authority, which backs the Hamas murderers,” Danon said.

The resolution comes as Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza approaches its first anniversary and as violence in the West Bank reaches new highs. The war was triggered by Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

The resolution, which also demands the withdrawal of all Israeli forces and the evacuation of settlers from the occupied Palestinian territories “without delay,” is not legally binding, but the extent of its support reflects world opinion. There are no vetoes in the General Assembly, unlike in the 15-member Security Council.

It comes in response to a ruling by the top United Nations court in July that said Israel's presence in the Palestinian territories is unlawful and must end.

In the sweeping condemnation of Israel's rule over the lands it captured during the 1967 war, the International Court of Justice said Israel had no right to sovereignty over the Palestinian territories and was violating international laws against acquiring the lands by force.

The court's opinion also is not legally binding. Nonetheless, the Palestinians drafted the resolution to try to implement the ruling, saying Israel's “abuse of its status as the occupying power” renders its “presence in the occupied Palestinian territory unlawful.”

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, stressed that any country that thinks the Palestinian people “will accept a life of servitude” or that claims peace is possible without a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “not being realistic.”

The solution remains an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side in peace and security with Israel, he said.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield told reporters that the resolution has “a significant number of flaws,” saying it goes beyond the ICJ ruling. It also doesn't recognise that “Hamas is a terrorist organisation” in control of Gaza and that Israel has a right to defend itself, she said.

“In our view, the resolution does not bring about tangible benefits across the board for the Palestinian people,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “I think it could complicate the situation on the ground, complicate what we're trying to do to end the conflict, and I think it impedes reinvigorating steps toward a two-state solution.”

The resolution calls for Israel to pay reparations to Palestinians for the damage caused by its occupation and urges countries to take steps to prevent trade or investments that maintain Israel's presence in the territories.

It also demands that Israel be held accountable for any violations of international law, that sanctions be imposed on those responsible for maintaining Israel's presence in the territories, and for countries to halt arms exports to Israel if they're suspected of being used there.

Mansour said an initial Palestinian draft demanded Israel end its occupation within six months but that it was revised in response to concerns of some countries to increase the time frame to within a year.

Most likely, he said, Israel won't pay attention to

