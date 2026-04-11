UK Pauses Its Plan To Cede Chagos Islands After US Opposition

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer had earlier told MPs that the government was “pausing for discussions with our American counterparts” following Trump’s public criticism, in which he urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer not to “give away Diego Garcia,” describing the deal as a potential security risk. The government later sought to clarify that there was “no pause” and timings would be announced normally, but recent developments confirm the legislation has effectively been shelved due to the absence of US backing.