UK Pauses Its Plan To Cede Chagos Islands After US Opposition

Summary of this article
The UK has run out of time to pass the bill ratifying the Chagos handover in the current parliamentary session, effectively pausing or shelving the plan due to lack of US support.
President Trump’s strong criticism and withdrawal of backing, citing risks to the Diego Garcia base, forced the UK to halt progress; London has made clear it will not proceed without American approval.
The delay has drawn threats of legal action from Mauritius and highlighted domestic divisions, with the deal now in significant limbo amid shifting geopolitical priorities and parliamentary pressures.
The UK government has been forced to shelve legislation aimed at handing sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, after losing crucial support from the United States amid strong opposition from President Donald Trump. Officials acknowledged that time has run out to pass the bill in the current parliamentary session, which is nearing its end.
The controversial deal, signed in 2024, would transfer control of the Chagos Archipelago, a British Indian Ocean Territory since 1965, to Mauritius while granting the UK and US a long-term lease on the strategically vital Diego Garcia military base. However, the ratification process has faced repeated delays in Parliament, exacerbated by US concerns over the security of the base, which plays a key role in joint UK-US operations in the Indian Ocean.
Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer had earlier told MPs that the government was “pausing for discussions with our American counterparts” following Trump’s public criticism, in which he urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer not to “give away Diego Garcia,” describing the deal as a potential security risk. The government later sought to clarify that there was “no pause” and timings would be announced normally, but recent developments confirm the legislation has effectively been shelved due to the absence of US backing.
Trump’s intervention, which intensified in January 2026 after initially expressing support, has been linked to broader geopolitical tensions, including debates over the use of Diego Garcia for potential strikes. The UK has repeatedly stated it will only proceed with the deal if it has full US approval. Mauritius has responded by exploring legal avenues, including threats of legal action against the UK over the delays.
Domestic opposition from Conservatives, concerns from Chagossian communities, and parliamentary hurdles have further complicated the process, turning what was intended as a decolonisation step into a major political and diplomatic headache for the Starmer government.