International

UK: 2 People Who Were Attacked During London's Notting Hill Carnival, Dead

The Metropolitan Police force said 32-year-old Cher Maximen died early Saturday after being stabbed in the street on August 25. Police also announced the death of Mussie Imnetu, 41, who was found unconscious in a west London street with a head injury on Monday night.

London Police Notting Hill Stabbing
Representational Image Photo: AP
info_icon

Two people who were critically injured in attacks while attending London's Notting Hill Carnival earlier this week have died, police said on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police force said 32-year-old Cher Maximen died early Saturday after being stabbed in the street on August 25. She had been visiting the carnival, billed as Europe's biggest street party, with her child, who was not hurt.

A 20-year-old local man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, and is now likely to face a murder charge.

Police also announced the death of Mussie Imnetu, 41, who was found unconscious in a west London street with a head injury on Monday night. The chef had been visiting Britain from his home in Dubai.

A 31-year-old London man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, and police said the charge would be reviewed after Imnetu's death.

More than 1 million people each year attend the carnival, a two-day celebration of Afro-Caribbean culture that takes place on the streets of the Notting Hill neighbourhood in west London.

The event draws revellers from around the world for its flamboyant dancers, colourful costumes, rousing steel bands and booming outdoor sound systems, but is sometimes marred by violence on the sidelines. Police said eight people were stabbed at the event this year and more than 300 people were arrested, most for possessing an offensive weapon or drug offenses.

“Carnival is about bringing people together in a positive celebration. That it has ended with the tragic loss of life, among other incidents of serious violence, will sadden everyone involved,” said Commander Charmain Brenyah, the police spokesperson for Carnival.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2: Five-Wicket Haul For Mehidy Hasan Miraz As BAN Dominate PAK
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Updated Squads, Live Streaming, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Fifer Restricts Pakistan To 274 Runs On Day 2
  4. DPL T20: Records Tumble As South Delhi Superstarz Beat North Delhi Strikers To Enter SFs
  5. India 'Should Not Go' To Pakistan For ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says Danish Kaneria
Football News
  1. Burnley FC 1-1 Blackburn Rovers, EFL Championship: Ten-Man Blackburn Hold Out For Draw - Match Report
  2. Durand Cup 2024 Final: NorthEast United FC Stun Mohun Bagan Via Penalties To Win Historic Title In Kolkata
  3. Arsenal 1-1 Brighton: Joao Pedro Pegs Back Mikel Arteta's Side - Data Debrief
  4. Diego Simeone Defends Atletico Madrid During Tense Press Conference
  5. Mohun Bagan SG Vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Final Highlights: NEUFC Beat MBSG On Penalties In Kolkata
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  2. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  3. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  4. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur: Kuki-Zo Community Protests At Jantar Mantar; Seeks Action Against CM Over Audio Clip
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Sends 6 Accused To CBI Custody For 4 Days
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 8 | Full Schedule
  4. Haryana Elections 2024 Dates: Voting To Take Place On Oct 5, Results On Oct 8| Full Schedule
  5. West Bengal Govt Appoints Bureaucrat Manoj Pant As Chief Secretary
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  2. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  3. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  4. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  5. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
World News
  1. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  2. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  3. Yemen: Houthi Rebels Suspected Of Firing Missiles At Container Ship As Oil Tanker Burns
  4. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  5. Indian-Origin Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing 10-Year-Old Daughter In UK
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign