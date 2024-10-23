International

Turkey: 4 Dead, 14 Injured In Terror Attack At TUSAS In Ankara

A terror attack in Turkey targeted an aerospace company in the capital city of Ankara. The attack killed three and injured 14 people.

Terror attack in Ankara, Turkey
Terror attack in Ankara, Turkey Photo: X/@KickTurk
info_icon

A "deadly" terror attack on Wednesday targeted a Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAS in the capital Ankara leaving several people dead or injured. The attack struck the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAS) headquarters in Kahramankazan, Ankara.

The deadly attack has left three people dead and three out of 15 injured people are in critical condition, according to a CNNreport.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya shared the news of the attack and indicated the possibility of multiple casualties. “Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people after the attack,” he wrote on X.

Minister Yerlikaya has confirmed that two attackers - one man and one woman - were killed. “I condemn this heinous attack. Our fight will continue with determination and determination until the last terrorist is neutralized. May God have mercy on our martyrs. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured,” he said.

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas also expressed his sorrow and said that he is "saddened" by the attack on a major defense company in the country. 

TUSAS was established in 1973 under the Ministry of Industry and Technology. It aims to reduce the country’s dependence on foreign defense supplies.

Turkish Private NTV television reported that the attack unfolded amid a changeover of security personnel, with reports indicating that a group of assailants arrived in a taxi. At least one attacker detonated a bomb, while others managed to breach the complex. 

Social media videos captured the moment of the explosion and subsequent chaos, with armed individuals seen fleeing the scene.

NTV said that continuous gunfires were heard at the site and there are fears that some employees may have been taken hostage. Helicopters were dispatched to the area as security forces and emergency services rushed to respond. Employees were evacuated to a safe location as the situation developed.

It is yet to be confirmed who is behind the deadly attack. However, Turkey has previously faced violent attacks from Kurdish militants, the Islamic State group, and leftist extremists, all of whom have targeted defense and government facilities.

Since the attack has comee when the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan is attending the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the attack. “You know how we feel about this. We condemn any manifestations of this kind, no matter what their motivations are,” Putin said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Oman Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Ayush Badoni Shines As IND Blues Beat Oman By 6 Wickets
  2. Zimbabwe Scale Highest T20I Score Of All Time With 344/4 As Records Tumble In Nairobi
  3. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee Recommends This Fiery Pacer If Mohammed Shami Is Unavailable
  4. IND-A Vs OMA, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Unbeaten India Blues Enter Semis With 6-Wicket Win Over Oman
  5. India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma And Co Practice Hard In Pune Ahead Of 2nd Test - In Pics
Football News
  1. India 13-0 Brunei, AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Colts Hammer Bruneiese Boys
  2. Tottenham Vs AZ Alkmaar, UEFA Europa League: Postecoglou Gives Son Injury Update
  3. Fenerbahce Vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League: Mourinho Picks Two EPL Sides As Favourites
  4. Real Madrid Vs Barcelona, La Liga: Los Blancos Dealt Courtois, Rodrygo Injury Blow Ahead Of El Clasico
  5. ISL Clubs Sign 13 Reliance Foundation Young Champs Graduates From 2024 Batch
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  2. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  3. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  4. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  5. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  3. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  4. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  2. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  3. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  4. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
  5. Book Excerpt: Marital Rape And The Supreme Court
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  2. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
  3. Turkey: 4 Dead, 14 Injured In Terror Attack At TUSAS In Ankara
  4. Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept
  5. 'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested