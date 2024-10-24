International

TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates

Commenting on the incident, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK has been held accountable for the while maintaining that the process of identifying the assailants continued. Besides the Interior Minister, Defence Minister Yasar Guler also pointed the finger at the PKK.

Deadly terror attack in Turkey defence company TUSAS
One of the two assailants involved in the deadly terror attack in Turkey Photo: X/@WorldmilitaryGE
info_icon

The deadly terrorist attack involving militants setting off explosives and opening fire on Wednesday at Turkey's state-run aerospace and defence company TUSAS, has been blamed on Kurdish militants, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said. According to the Associated Press, at least five people were killed in the attack while over a dozen were wounded.

Commenting on the incident, Yerlikaya said the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK has been held accountable for the while maintaining that the process of identifying the assailants continued. Besides the Interior Minister, Defence Minister Yasar Guler also pointed the finger at the PKK.

“We give these PKK scoundrels the punishment they deserve every time. But they never come to their senses,” Guler said. “We will pursue them until the last terrorist is eliminated.”

Terror attack in Ankara, Turkey - X/@KickTurk
Turkey: 5 Dead, 14 Injured In Terror Attack At TUSAS In Ankara

BY Outlook Web Desk

The politics behind the attack

The deadly attack on Wednesday occurred a day after the leader of Turkey's far-right nationalist party, an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hinted at possibility that the PKK's imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan could be granted parole upon renouncing violence and disbanding his organisation.

Ocalan's PKK, which has been considered a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies, has been fighting for autonomy in southeast Turkey in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people since the 1980s. Condemning the attack, Turkey's pro-Kurdish political party noted that it had occurred at a time when the possibility of a dialogue to end the conflict had emerged.

Teen Goes On Stabbing Spree Outside Cafe In Turkey, Livestreams Knife Attack On X - | Photo: X
Teen Goes On Stabbing Spree Outside Cafe In Turkey, Livestreams Knife Attack On X

BY Outlook Web Desk

About the attack: Key points

As per media reports, the assailants were seen entering the TUSAS complex in a taxi carrying assault weapons. What first caused panic among the people was the detonation of an explosive device next to the taxi. A security camera captured a man in plainclothes carrying a backpack and holding an assault rifle.

Minister Yerlikaya later confirmed that two attackers - one man and one woman - were killed. “I condemn this heinous attack. Our fight will continue with determination and determination until the last terrorist is neutralized. May God have mercy on our martyrs. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured,” he said.

Elaboarting the incident, Orhan Akdundar, a brother of one the TUSAS employees said, “I called my brother who was inside and said, What happened?' adding that the bomb had exploded and said that gunshots continued for a very long time.

“There was a huge commotion. The gendarmerie, special forces and other security forces were all here. There were lots of ambulances. Then the phones shut off and I wasn't able to establish communication”, he added

According to the DHA news agency, multiple rounds of gunshots were heard after security forces entered the site. Authorities issued a temporary blackout on the coverage of the attack and went on to throttle access to social media websites.

The interior minister said security teams were dispatched as soon as the attack started at around 3:30 p.m.

Hamas Takes Responsibility For Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa - | Photo: AP
Israel Mass Shooting: Hamas Takes Responsibility For Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa

BY Outlook Web Desk

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said the target of the attack was Turkiye's “success in the defence industry”.

The Iraqi embassy in Ankara issued a statement condemning the attack. It said the embassy “affirms Iraq's firm position in rejecting terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and expresses the solidarity of Iraq's government and people, with the government and people of the Republic of Turkiye”. Earlier this year, Iraq announced a ban on the PKK.

TUSAS: The defence company

The defence company TUSAS was established in 1973 under the Ministry of Industry and Technology with a an aim to reduce the nation's dependence on foreign defense supplies.

It is known for designing, manufacturing and assembles civilian and military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS) and other defense industry and space systems.


Earlier, the UAVs manufactured by TUSAS have been instrumental in Turkiye gaining the upper hand in its fight against Kurdish militants both on its own territory and across the border in Iraq.

Demonstration in Tel Aviv - | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit
Middle-East Tension: Suspected Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa; At Least 6 Dead In Mass Shooting

BY Outlook Web Desk

Turkey's retaliation: Jets target Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria

In a retaliation to the deadly attack, several Turkish jets have been deployed to strike Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria, Turkey's defense ministry said. According to the ministry, over 30 targets were “destroyed” in the aerial offensive.

The strike comes after suspected Kurdish militants set off explosives and opened fire Wednesday at Turkey's state-run aerospace and defense company TUSAS, killing five people and wounding more than a dozen, the interior minister said.

ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel - | Photo: AP
ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel: Report

BY Danita Yadav

UN, Putin condemn attack

Reacting to the development, Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a BRICS meeting said, "I condemn this heinous terrorist attack.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations “stands in solidarity” with the people and government of Turkiye, according to UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also denounced the attack. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims”, he said on X.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Sarfaraz Khan Or KL Rahul, Who Will Be Picked As Shubman Gill Returns
  2. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Scores: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Nears Ton As Hosts Aim For Big Lead
  3. Bhutan Vs Indonesia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quadrangular T20I Series 3rd Place Play-off Match
  4. Kenya Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B: When, Where To Watch
  5. India A Vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 2
Football News
  1. Atletico 1-3 Lille, UEFA Champions League: David Brace Completes Sensational Madrid Double
  2. Arne Slot: Liverpool 'Very Fortunate' After Caoimhin Kelleher Heroics In RB Leipzig Win
  3. Salzburg Vs Dinamo Zagreb, UCL: Visitors Claim 2nd Away Win Against 10-Man Hosts - Data Debrief
  4. UCL 2024-25: Phil Foden, Pep Guardiola Laud Erling Haaland After Latest Man City Stunner
  5. Benfica Vs Feyenoord, UCL: Antoni Milambo Brace Halts Hosts' Winning Streak - Data Debrief
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  3. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  4. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  5. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
Hockey News
  1. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  3. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  4. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  2. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  5. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  2. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  3. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
  4. Turkey: 5 Dead, 14 Injured In Terror Attack At TUSAS In Ankara
  5. Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested