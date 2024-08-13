Teen Goes On Stabbing Spree Outside Cafe In Turkey, Livestreams Knife Attack On X

An 18-year-old, dressed up as a video game character, went on a stabbing spree on Monday at a cafe in Turkey. The teenager attacked people sitting outside at a cafe outside a mosque in northwestern Türkiye and live-streamed the entire incident.
As per police officials, the 18-year-old suspect was armed with a long knife and axe as he broadcasted his stabbing spree on social media platform X.
The incident took place in the city of Eskişehir. The suspect was tackled and detained by security forces before he could harm any other people.
Suspect 'Influenced By War Games', Spotted In 'Nazi Paraphernalia'
The two-minute video taken by the suspect shows him running through a park, train station and the streets while breathing heavily and stabbing people at random. Not a single word was said before or during the knife attack.
As per local media, the suspect was allegedly dressed up as a video game character and had been influenced by war games.
As per a New York Post report, the 18-year-old was also spotted in a bulletproof vest which had the Nazi SS black sun symbol etched on it. Police officials also found axe on the suspect, however, it had not been used for the attack.
A total of five people, mostly elderly men, were injured in the attack. As per local daily Eskişehir Durum, none of the victims’ injuries were life-threatening, however, some were still seriously injured and required hospitalization.