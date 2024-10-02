International

Israel Mass Shooting: Hamas Takes Responsibility For Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa

Hamas has taken responsibility for the deadly terror attack in Jaffa on Tuesdya night. The mass shooting in the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv left seven people dead and another 16 injured.

Hamas Takes Responsibility For Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa | Photo: AP
As per a report by Times Of Israel, Hamas confirmed that the two terrorists who carried out the attack, Mohammad Mesek and Ahmed Himouni from Hebron, are members of the terror group.

Six of the seven victims have been named as Revital Bronstein, 24, Ilia Nozadze, 42, Shahar Goldman, 30, Inbar Segev Vigder, 33, Nadia Sokolenco, 40, and Jonas Chrosis, 26.

This is a developing story...

