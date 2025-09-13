Trump Urges NATO to Impose Tariffs on China, Stop Russian Oil to End Ukraine War

Trump urged NATO to impose tariffs on China and stop buying Russian oil to end the Ukraine war.
He blamed the conflict on Biden and Zelenskyy, saying it wouldn’t have happened under him.
The US–China trade dispute continues, with new tariffs already in place from both sides.
US President Donald Trump stated that in order to help resolve the crisis in Ukraine, NATO nations could put 50–100 percent tariffs on China and cease purchasing oil from Russia.
This comes a day after the US requested that the G7 impose tariffs on nations that buy oil from Russia, Trump posted on Truth Social.
According to PTI, Trump stated in his post that if all NATO nations agree and begin to follow suit and cease purchasing oil from Moscow, he is prepared to put "major sanctions" on the country.
The US president said that NATO’s commitment to win has been “far less than 100 per cent, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, has been shocking!”.
“It greatly weakens your negotiating position and bargaining power over Russia,” he said.
The president said that the 50 per cent to 100 per cent tariffs on China will also be of “great help in ending this deadly, but ridiculous war”.
“China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful tariffs will break that grip,” he said.
Trump also said that the Ukraine war is “not his conflict” and it would never have started if he were president.
“It is Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s war. I am only here to help stop it and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives…If NATO does as I say, the war will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States,” he said.
Beijing has replied by levying a 10 per cent tax on goods from Washington, while the US has placed an additional 30 per cent tax on imports from China.
PTI reported that before the two nations agreed to terminate the tit-for-tat trade battle in May, Trump had raised taxes on Chinese goods to 145 per cent.
During a call with G7 finance ministers on Friday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer reaffirmed President Trump's request to the bloc's allies over the imposition of tariffs on nations that buy oil from Russia.