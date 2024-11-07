International

This Year Likely To Be Hottest On Record For Second Time, Says European Climate Agency

For the first time, the globe this year reached more than 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming compared to the pre-industrial average.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Representational Image
Representational Image | Photo: AP
info_icon

For the second year in a row, Earth will almost certainly be the hottest it's ever been. And for the first time, the globe this year reached more than 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming compared to the pre-industrial average, the European climate agency Copernicus said Thursday. 

“It's this relentless nature of the warming that I think is worrying,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus. 

Buontempo said the data clearly shows the planet would not see such a long sequence of record-breaking temperatures without the constant increase of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere driving global warming.

A Plight of Hardship II (2021): Artwork by Prabhakar Pachpute - Photo: Experimenter
Capitalocene: Climate Change In The Age of Capital

BY Chinki Sinha

He cited other factors that contribute to exceptionally warm years like last year and this one. They include El Nino — the temporary warming of parts of the Pacific that changes weather worldwide — as well as volcanic eruptions that spew water vapour into the air and variations in energy from the sun. But he and other scientists say the long-term increase in temperatures beyond fluctuations like El Nino is a bad sign. 

“A very strong El Nino event is a sneak peek into what the new normal will be about a decade from now,” said Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist with the nonprofit Berkeley Earth.

Buontempo pointed out that going over the 1.5 degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) threshold of warming for a single year is different from the goal adopted in the 2015 Paris Agreement. That goal was meant to try to cap warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times on average, over 20 or 30 years. 

Searing Reality: Darshana, a Dalit woman in western Uttar Pradesh, who works on the farm lands, rests amidst the sweltering heat - Photo: Bhumika Saraswati
An Unequal Heat: In Photos

BY Bhumika Saraswati

A United Nations report this year said that since the mid-1800s on average, the world has already heated up 1.3 degrees Celsius (2.3 degrees Fahrenheit) — up from previous estimates of 1.1 degrees (2 degrees Fahrenheit) or 1.2 degrees (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit). That's of concern because the U.N. says the greenhouse gas emission reduction goals of the world's nations still aren't nearly ambitious enough to keep the 1.5 degree Celsius target on track.

The target was chosen to try to stave off the worst effects of climate change on humanity, including extreme weather. “The heat waves, storm damage, and droughts that we are experiencing now are just the tip of the iceberg,” said Natalie Mahowald, chair of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell University.

Going over that number in 2024 doesn't mean the overall trend line of global warming has, but “in the absence of concerted action, it soon will,” said University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann. 

Stanford University climate scientist Rob Jackson put it in starker terms. “I think we have missed the 1.5 degree window,” said Jackson, who chairs the Global Carbon Project, a group of scientists who track countries' carbon dioxide emissions. “There's too much warming.”

Indiana state climatologist Beth Hall said she isn't surprised by the latest report from Copernicus, but emphasised that people should remember climate is a global issue beyond their local experiences with changing weather. “We tend to be siloed in our own individual world,” she said. Reports like this one “are taking into account lots and lots of locations that aren't in our backyard.”

Their Stories: Ruksana and Ruby live in Geeta Colony in East Delhi - Photo: Divya Tiwari
In Delhi's Bastis, Women Feel The Heat Of Climate Change

BY Swati Subhedar

Buontempo stressed the importance of global observations, bolstered by international cooperation, that allow scientists to have confidence in the new report's finding: Copernicus gets its results from billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

He said that going over the 1.5 degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) benchmark this year is “psychologically important” as nations make decisions internally and approach negotiations at the annual U.N. climate change summit Nov. 11-22 in Azerbaijan. 

“The decision, clearly, is ours. It's of each and every one of us. And it's the decision of our society and our policymakers as a consequence of that,” he said. “But I believe these decisions are better made if they are based on evidence and facts.” 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  2. UAE Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Al Amerat Leg: When, Where To Watch
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Day 1 Wrap: Jalaj Reaches Historic Double; Tons For Venkatesh, Anustup
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Day 1 Wrap: Yash Dhull Continues Good Form
  5. Ranji Trophy Group B Round 4 Day 1: Priyanshu Khanduri Hits Century As Uttarakhand Reach At 232/1 Vs Andhra Pradesh
Football News
  1. Stuttgart Vs Atalanta: Ademola Lookman, Nicolo Zaniolo End Year-Long Unbeaten Home Run In UCL
  2. Club Brugge Vs Aston Villa: Tyrone Mings Calamity Ends Unbeaten Champions League Run
  3. Red Star Belgrade Vs Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski Brace Helps Blaugrana To Comfortable Win
  4. Inter Milan Vs Arsenal: Hakan Calhanoglu On The Spot As Gunners Lose 0-1 In UCL Thriller
  5. Bayern Munich Vs Benfica: Jamal Musiala's Header Gets Hosts' UCL Campaign Back On Track
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Speaks To Trump, Congratulates Him On 'Spectacular' Poll Win
  2. Bahraich: Lucknow HC Questions Legality Of Survey For Demolition, Next Hearing On Nov 11
  3. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
  4. J&K Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution; NC Hails It As Fulfilment Of Article 370 Promise, Mehbooba Calls It Half-Hearted
  5. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  2. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  3. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  4. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  5. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
World News
  1. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  2. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  3. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  4. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  5. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand
  2. AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Bat First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  5. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  6. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  7. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival