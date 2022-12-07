Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Taliban Carries Out First Public Execution Since Reclaiming Power In Afghanistan

Home International

Taliban Carries Out First Public Execution Since Reclaiming Power In Afghanistan

The announcement underscored the intentions of Afghanistan’s new rulers to continue the hardline policies implemented since they took over the country in August 2021 and to stick to their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

Taliban fighters chant slogans.
Taliban fighters chant slogans. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 9:33 pm

The Taliban authorities on Wednesday executed an Afghan convicted of killing another man, the first public execution since the ultra-conservative former insurgents took over Afghanistan last year, a spokesman said.

The announcement underscored the intentions of Afghanistan’s new rulers to continue the hardline policies implemented since they took over the country in August 2021 and to stick to their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

The execution took place in the western Farah province before hundreds of spectators and many top Taliban officials, including from the capital Kabul and the province, according to Zabihullah Mujahid, the top Taliban government spokesman.

The decision to carry out the punishment was “made very carefully,” Mujahid said, following approval by three of the country’s highest courts and the Taliban supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.

The executed man, identified as Tajmir from the Herat province, was convicted of killing another man five years ago and stealing his motorcycle and mobile phone. The victim was identified as Mustafa from the neighbouring Farah province. Many Afghan men use only one name.

Taliban security forces had arrested Tajmir after the victim’s family accused him of the crime, said a statement from Mujahid, the spokesman. The statement did not say when the arrest took place but added that Tajmir had purportedly confessed to the killing.

During the previous Taliban rule of the country in the late 1990s, the group carried out public executions, floggings and stoning of those convicted of crimes in Taliban courts.

After they overran Afghanistan in 2021, in the final weeks of the US and NATO forces’ pullout from the country after 20 years of war, the Taliban had initially promised to be more moderate and allow for women’s and minority rights.

Related stories

Pakistan: Concerns Intensifying Over Growing Differences With The Taliban In Afghanistan

Would India Invest In Afghanistan Under Taliban? Memories Of 1999 IAF Hijacking Remain Fresh

Instead, they have restricted rights and freedoms, including imposing a ban on girls’ education beyond the sixth grade. They have also carried out public lashings across different provinces, punishing several men and women accused of theft, adultery or running away from home.

The former insurgents have struggled in their transition from warfare to governing amid an economic downturn and the international community’s withholding of official recognition.

Tags

International Taliban Afghanistan Islamic State Group Israel Public Executions Sharia Law Islamic Law
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture

BJP Headed To Victory, PM Modi’s Impact On Women Voters Will Favour Us: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

BJP Headed To Victory, PM Modi’s Impact On Women Voters Will Favour Us: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur